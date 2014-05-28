Google Debuts A Prototype Googlecar With A New Video

Google’s been working on the self-driving car for years now, but it’s mostly been theoretical work; can this actually get on the road and not kill people? Now Google’s taking the next step, and has built an actual prototype of a self-driving car.
The fundamental idea was a vehicle that will go at the push of a button, and Google has at least got that part down. See for yourself:
The idea, of course, is to promote how great this is for everyone, since a lot of drivers cling to the idea that they have control and their lives are totally not in the hands of the idiot who blows the stop sign every weekday morning. But truthfully, Google has a point in that for a lot of people, driving eats up a lot of time and building a self-driving car would save quite a few people some major stress.
That said, the system isn’t perfect. It’s still being tested in parking lots because it will totally pancake squirrels and flatten cyclists who don’t use hand signals. Google itself estimates the technology is five years away from consumer availability, and that’s assuming there aren’t any legal roadblocks. Nor is that getting into how much this thing is going to cost; so far the cheapest self-driving system is in the hundreds of thousands.
Still, it’s good to see we’re not so far away from a world where people who need it can just get in a car and go. We just hope these aren’t be designed to deliver us to the Terminators Google is also building.
This is a problem?
I say we deploy them today just for that purpose.
In the sense that as much as I dislike some cyclists, I don’t want any of them to be run over.
From the looks of the car, a cyclist would do more damage to it than they’d do to the cyclist.
Also all jokes aside if the cars also drive on side streets many of cyclists would be children.
Can’t wait for this. No more cabbing it home from bars drunk… But in all seriousness, DUI’s could become a thing of the past, elderly could maintain some independence, auto insurance would go down just to name a few. Hell, you could even theoretically send your vehicle to the auto shop to get a tune-up or pick up the kids from school, practice, etc while you do other more important things like watch TV.
combined this with the solar powerd highways they invented and this could help society massively. Of course it would bankrupt several big corporations so politicians will politicans will probably never allow it
A friend of mine took it one step further when describing a self driving car.
Why get babysitters? Just put the kid in the car and let it drive around. Have the car pick them up from school.
Just like we have our phones be the hub of everything now, you could attach that same power to the car (or combine the car+the phone) to pretty much have a robot butler.
@TheMuffinman12 Ah yes, case in point Tesla. It will happen, but probably not as fast as we would like it to. Google can lobby pretty hard as well.
@FramersMain Ha. There are a ton of possibilities. Another is just sending it to pick up take-out.
@TheMuffinman12 Actually, Google doesn’t want to sell these directly, so that won’t be much of a problem. There’s also the whole “Don’t you want Grandma to be her own person” angle Google is pushing hard, even in this video.
Sounds great til the car drives you into a shipping container and takes you to an artificial island on the international date line.
No steering wheel? But the linked article mentions instances when the self-driving car will ask the human to take over. Does it have a Kinect-like interface where you just wave your hands like you DO have a steering wheel? Or one of those Firefox mental links where you just think about what you want to car to do? (“Don’t think about driving off that cliff, don’t think about driving off that cliff…Damn!”)
It’s the mental interface. The car will do donuts if you think at it in Russian.
Why the fuck is Google trying to control the world?
Sure it’s all fun and games until these little bastards take over
Google Car, for those who don’t think Smart Cars look quite dorky enough.
Also, considering some of the uh, creative routes Google Maps often sends me on (pull a U-turn on the biggest intersection in town, nobody will notice!) I’m not letting them drive my car for me.
This complaint would have more weight if I’d never been to Quebec. The sooner everyone in that province is off the road, the safer the world will be.
“OK Car, pickup the kids from school”
Car scoots off and dutifully scoops up kids. Batteries die with windows up in 100 degree sunny California weather on the side of the highway….
Great job Google.
This tech may be great and all, but lazy fucks are going to abuse it and people are going to die. This is going to end badly.