Google Wants To Start Selling You Surveillance Cameras

We jest about Google becoming a dystopian nightmare of a corporation, a relentless privacy eater that wants all your information. But that’s just a joke. It’s not like Google wants to sell you cameras streaming images of your home to their servers 24/7 right? Right?
Uh, yeah. About that whole “surveillance” thing, The Information has some bad news.
Google’s Nest division is plotting a move into the home-security market and has considered acquiring connected camera-maker Dropcam to accelerate the push, according to several people close to Google. The status of any talks between Google and Dropcam, which makes a $150 camera that streams footage to phones and computers, isn’t clear. Spokespeople for both companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Dropcam, for those unfamiliar, is essentially a streaming surveillance camera that uploads your footage to a cloud server, so you can view your dogs, your children, or your neighbor from anywhere. Nest already has thermostats and smoke detectors available, so this actually makes sense in terms of home automation. It’s just incredibly creepy!
It’s bad enough Google is reading your email even if you don’t have a GMail account. Really, adding Google Surveillance to as many homes as possible is more than a little worrying. Any program like this has a truly staggering potential for abuse. Google may have zero interest in abusing it as a company, but companies are staffed and run by human beings who may not be so pure of heart.
Fortunately, it doesn’t appear this is a lock, but don’t expect Google to give up. Especially since Apple might be debuting an invasive security cam of its own next week.
Sounds like a great thing to me. I really want something like this for my home when I am on vacation. And the potential for abuse is not that hard to eliminate. Just shut off the damn camera when you don’t want people to watch you
Provided you can cut off the power and it’s a hard switch. It’s pretty easy to convince somebody a camera is “off.”
Ehh I assume it’s something simple like a webcam not some massive construct. You just put it back in the box until you need it again
TMZ would pay big bucks to be a partner in this.
Also, if you don’t like being under 24/7 video surveillance, don’t ever move to England.
Oh God, England. I love how the English cluck their tongues at American surveillance issues and then happily walk about while a camera controlled by some racist follows them around.
This should end well. Not.
Every time something like this starts up, a class action lawyer gets an erection.
Just think… In all the world of the interwebs… Someone, somewhere is thinking… “Yeah. I want Google to be in charge of my security cameras. Nothing can go wrong here.”… Followed by a brief moment of silence then… long and loud maniacal laughter…