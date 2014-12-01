Here Are The Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth It

Most “deals” this holiday season are terrible. Ooooh, two bucks off a $5000 TV! But every year, a handful of deals that are worth picking up find their way to the Internet. We took the liberty of finding them for you.

Save $100 on A 64GB iPhone 6

You might be thinking “I don’t want to switch to T-Mobile.” Well, you won’t have to; the company doesn’t have contracts anymore, so you can buy the phone upfront, or get it for $27 a month if you do want T-Mobile.

Aeropress Coffee Maker: $22

This isn’t profound savings; you’ll shave four bucks off the price. But this kit is easy to use, is entirely plastic, and travels extremely well, so if there’s a coffee nut on your gift list, you just made their day.

Craftsman Programmable Tire Gauge: $13.50

Probably the most useful tire gauge I’ve ever used, it’s quite precise, and it’ll even double as a flashlight in a pinch. Plus, it’s half off.

Marvel’s Phase One: $100

The first six Marvel movies, in a metal briefcase, for a hundred bucks. It’s a great deal, even if you do have to take The Incredible Hulk with the set.

Garmin Forerunner: $130 to $160

Both models are currently $30 off from Amazon, and have more features than most fitness trackers, including a little alarm that will annoy you when you’ve been sitting on your butt too long. It’s a good choice for people looking to get in shape.

Settlers Of Catan: $32

Catan is a complex, involved boardgame that requires more brains than Monopoly and is a lot more fun, perfect for family gatherings where you want to spend time with your family without talking to them. Even if The Big Bang Theory has forever tainted the “wood for sheep” joke.

Acer’s C720 Chromebook For $150

Need a small, power-sipping computer for goofing off on the Internet during flights? Have a teenager or college student who needs a cheap, functional laptop? The Chromebooks have their drawbacks, but a little fiddling under the hood and you’ve got a serviceable, basic computer.

Oster 6-Cup Blender: $15

A fairly deep discount for an extremely useful little item.

Leatherman Sidekick: $35

Everybody needs a multitool, and the Sidekick is a great collection of tools for the price. Buy one, toss it in your desk, and enjoy having a toolkit when you need it.

Canon Elph135 for $80

Does Grandma need a new camera? Here’s the new camera Grandma needs. The Elph are small, easy to use, and now, dirt cheap, at least until your elderly relatives finally crack and get smartphones.

Keurig K40 With $20 Gift Card

Target’s offering this coffeemaker for ten bucks off the usual price plus a $20 gift card. Consider it two gifts in one purchase.

Any we missed? Let us know in the comments.