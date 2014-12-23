Keurig Recalls 7 Million Coffee Machines For Spraying Scalding Water Everywhere

It’s been a rough year for Keurig, maker of fine single-cup coffee machines. First their unpopular “next-generation” coffee machine was hacked in the simplest way possible, and now, seven million machines are going in for repairs because of a teeny tiny engineering problem that makes it spray scalding hot water everywhere.

According to Gizmodo, the recall for Keurig Mini Plus Brewing Systems is due to what’s politely called “water escaping the brewer.” Or, roughly translated, “you might get hosed with scalding water.” Keurig states they’ve received 200 complaints, with 90 featuring some form of burn injury.

The good news is that you won’t have to completely replace your Keurig if you’re an inveterate coffee junkie, or just like making coffee snobs weep with rage. Instead, Keurig is repairing it so you won’t be scarred for life while getting some caffeine into you.

Fortunately, those of us with different machines will just have to make our peace with the ecological damage the useful little monsters turn out. Hey, the environment can take one for the team.