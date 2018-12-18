Instagram

What it means to be famous, and who gets to be it, is in constant flux. Because why one is of worthy of that elusive and addictive shine can shift based on culture. And now, in the age of social media influencers, viral and guerrilla marketing campaigns, and brand ambassadors, the definition of who matters to consumers is experiencing a kind of renaissance. Thanks to the likes of YouTube and Instagram, everything from what brands are hot to how one should feel about certain political movements is often more dependent upon the number of followers you have than, say, being a professional actor or musician. Nowhere is that more apparent than with the CGI Instagram influencer Miquela Sousa aka Lil Miquela.

The self-styled “robot” boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram. And Lil Miquela does all the things you’d expect from an influencer. She goes to high-end restaurants, poses for photos in front of visually pleasing walls, and has even done an ad campaign for Ugg — just, virtually, as she’s all the creation of LA-based start-up Brud. And according to the Wall Street Journal, Brud is betting on the ability to take Miquela’s vast following and ever-unfolding story (which includes two fellow robots named Blawko and Bermuda) and turn it into an entire world of fellow CGI characters.

The start-up just raised $6 million in venture capital funding, the latest indicator that they’re planning on taking the Lil Miquela blueprint to a wider audience.