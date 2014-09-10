Male Birth Control Might Be Here By 2017

Male birth control has long been a scientific oddity; there’s been lots of work on it, but there hasn’t been a workable product. Now, there might just be one that’s cheap, non-hormonal, and simple to use… if it can get to market.
It’s called Vasalgel, and it’s currently in trials with baboons. Vasalgel is basically a polymer injected into your testicles that acts as a bouncer; sperm can’t get into the club known as Somebody Else’s Orifices. Want to let them back out to play? The polymer can be flushed out with an injection.
That’s a bigger deal than you might think, especially for women. If you ever want to lay awake nights worried about something, just look up the side effects of any form of birth control. That stuff is freaking terrifying. That said, though, there are a few roadblocks here, and they’re not what you might think.
First of all, not a lot of people enjoy the idea of having a needle anywhere near their bits; the ladies just have to deal with that crap because scientists seem too damn lazy to come up with any better alternatives. Secondly, fewer dudes are interested than they really should be; a similar technology, RISUG, has been struggling for years to find enough volunteers for clinical trials, even if that is something of a cultural issue. We’ll let Veep sum up the attitudes at work here.
That said, while it may be a niche product — and there would still be a risk for STDs that would require condoms for casual sex — it would be a valuable one. Fingers crossed that Vasalgel will find enough volunteers to test it out. If it can, it’ll be on some markets as early as 2017.
Via The Daily Beast
This is the stuff that shreds sperms and gets flushed with baking soda, right? I swear it was already out… Hopefully it passes, so reversing and redoing a vasectomy isn’t “SNIP SNAP, SNIP SNAP” anymore.
Yep, pretty much. It probably will pass review; it’s basically the same as “surgery-free vasectomies” now.
For some reason I automatically thought of “Children of Men.”
If you have Kathy Griffin in your vas deferens, your problems are not with contraception.
DEAR GODS PLEASE! I DON’T WANT TO PLAY THIS AWFUL BIRTH CONTROL GAME ANYMORE!
Thanks for letting me say that.
No problem. I love how I was told absolutely NOTHING about what birth control did to women in high school health.
It’s both horrifying and hilarious. Mostly it’s just exhausting and unsexy.
I’d like to see Kathy Griffin in a tree shredder.
I drive a Toyota Prius. It’s probably more expensive than getting the ballneedle, but it’s a 100% effective.
I see too many children’s seats in those damn things to believe you.
Those men need to get a DNA-test. Maybe even two, just to make sure.
Funny you should bring that up, here’s the most fucked-up thing you’ll read all day: [www.vox.com]
…and you were correct, sir. That’s just horrible.
“Now, there might just be one that’s cheap, non-hormonal, and simple to use… if it can get to market.”
Soooo condoms?
You’d think, but I run an advice site on my off-hours, and people really don’t like condoms. This won’t stop STDs but it might keep people from getting knocked up.
Nope, no needles or knives are ever going near my bits. Going to stick to condoms or raw dog.
So, at least two needle sticks to your balls to prevent pregnancy and two needle sticks to your balls to restore fertility (assuming your balls don’t calcify from the polymers). I would guess the waiting time for those Urology appointments will be short. I feel sorry for those Baboons.
Hopefully, the polymer injections will make your Balls bigger and increase penile girth.
Would you rather have a needle stuck in your balls with a local anesthetic, or would you rather pay $250,000 in monthly installments across 18 years?
I personally had my vas deferens snipped in a relatively painless 15 minute procedure by the King of Vasectomies. $250.00…….. I’m shooting blanks, baby!
You can get ass pregnant. We have you as proof.
I thought we already had Male Birth Control, and it was called “An Engineering Major”
Nah, you just need to find somebody who is equally a huge nerd that has the required parts. Living relatively close to MIT, those people don’t seem to have any problems.
You can’t control when you’re born. Duh!
What man is willing injecting stuff into his testicles??? NOPE. Someone queue up that badger gif.
We’re Lena Dunham’s sex scenes on Girls the clinical trial period?