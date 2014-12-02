Robots May Drive Lawyers To Extinction By 2030

Everywhere you look, robots are doing something to further their inevitable takeover of the human race. And now they’ve chosen a clever route to further their dominance, by targeting the most loathed, marginalized members of the human race: Lawyers.
Anybody who’s dealt with the legal system is probably imagining Terminators herding entire firms into a meat grinder. But actually, according to Legal Futures in a report found by io9, the robots will erase the legal profession by making it impossible for said lawyers to get a job:
“Eventually each bot would be able to do the work of a dozen low-level associates. They would not get tired. They would not seek advancement. They would not ask for pay raises. Process legal work would rapidly descend in cost. Clients would instead greatly value the human input of the firm’s top partners, especially those that could empathise with the client’s needs and show real understanding and human insight into their problems.”
It’s worth noting here that what they’re talking about is the grinding drudge work of the legal profession: Reviewing documents, researching previous cases and precedents, filing various related actions, and all the other day-to-day stuff lawyers hate and which most of them spend years doing. It’s probably the most soul-grinding office job you can find, and automating it would arguably be a mercy.
On the other hand, it would both drastically reduce the number of associate lawyer positions, and would also be absurdly cheap. So essentially, you’d have a lot of lawyers on a level playing field duking it out to keep the lights on, and what amounts to a rapid race to the bottom.
Just like most of the other claims that robots are coming to take our jobs, though, there are a few caveats. Lawyers are more vulnerable than most to robots, because really a lot of legal research is sifting through text, which robots are pretty good at. Yet we’ve seen what happens when you give a robot the ability to take unilateral legal action in the past, and it went about as well as you’d expect. If it makes just one mistake, a robot lawyer could wind up requiring you to hire a real one.
That said, the one lawyer joke that is true is that law firms can be shockingly greedy, so expect these systems to become more commonplace. Whether they turn on their masters, though, we will have to wait and see.
Objection. In the absence of pants, defense’s suspenders serve no purpose.
I’ll allow them. FOR NOW.
Who says no good will come from a robot apocalypse.
Researching and applying precedent still takes a little bit more brainpower than merely sifting through documents looking for key phrases. At least it does if you’re not a total hack.
You are correct. How many lawyers do you know who aren’t total hacks, thought?
(For background here, my mother and both of my aunts are lawyers, so I know a bit about how much being one sucks.)
Paralegals will probably be done for, but there will still be a “demand” for lawyers until robots and computers can try cases and other similar tasks.
I feel like this assumes all clients and/or people who are advised by lawyers to be rational actors who would invariably take the most prudent course of action, which is so ludicrous you might as well be talking about police losing their jobs to Batman.
To be fair, having some robots screening cases would probably be a good thing.
“I want to sue a huge company because they said something I didn’t like.”
“I’m sorry, Dave. I can’t do that.”
This is what everybody in this shitty job market needs to hear about, how there will be even less jobs in the future.
A lot of lawyers, shit, most lawyers are idiots about non-law subjects. The amount of tech pitched at us to simplify the profession has exploded in the last decade, but most of my colleagues don’t and never will understand what it does. Adobe Acrobat is a required program in Oregon because everything can be and is being sent via PDF. But the reactions at a CLE when people learned what metadata and other information is available in them if the file isn’t scrubbed before sending made me afraid for my profession because it was total Luddite shit in response.
That said, Dan is right. Doc review is the most boring, soul crushing work we do. The (mostly, but not all new) lawyers who do nothing but that. Poor fucks. But the analytical software is fucking amazing. What it does isn’t to replace the lawyers, but it does eliminate the incredible amounts of duplication firms do.
Ultimately, this is just a paring down of bullshit work. Just like outsourcing legal work like doc review to India. But don’t forget that the bar also exists to run itself and to keep its membership exclusive. They will not let themselves be made useless even if tech allows it.
So the world is going to be like this? [www.youtube.com]
THANKS OBUMMER
“The justice system works more swiftly in the future now that they’ve abolished all lawyers”
Nonsense… If legal work was simply “reviewing documents, and researching cases” you wouldnt need a legal degree.
the law is about nuance, opinion, and finding ways to use the law to your advantage. To anyone that thinks a robot or AI could do any of that is pure and simple nonsense.
