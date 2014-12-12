Finally, There’s A Device That Lets You Shoot Fireballs Out Of Your Hand

Contributing Writer
12.12.14 15 Comments

A while back we noted that a DIY X-Man attached flame throwers to his wrists because “F*ck yeah, fire from you hands!!!”. But what if you don’t want to assemble stuff and would prefer more of a long range attack display of pyrotechnics? Well you are in luck:

This is not a toy. This is a badass professional device that allows you to launch fireballs from your open palm.

The first of its kind, PYRO is a high-tech, wrist-worn, James Bond style device that allows you to shoot magnificent balls of fire from your open hand.
Featuring four separate chambers for multiple shots, an easy to use remote device, soft touch finish and adjustable wrist strap, PYRO is about to turn up the heat on your performances.

Per the YouTube clip, you can shoot up to 30 ft. across and 10 ft. into the air. Here are some action GIFs:

Judging by their site, you’re expected to use PYRO for magic illusions, but there are probably some cosplayers who would be very interested. I imagine it would also be tempting for personal vendettas.

gazebo

(via Metro, h/t Fark)

Around The Web

TAGSFIREFIREBALLHADOKENPYRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP