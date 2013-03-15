Google Glass Will Fail Miserably With Consumers. Here's Why.

Google Glass has a lot of hype behind it. And “wearable computing” seems to be an ongoing fad in tech right now. But there’s very little reason to believe Google Glass will be anything other than yet another curiosity from Google, as far as consumers are concerned.
Don’t get me wrong: I’ve long held that Google Glass is enormously important and will have dozens of applications in the private sector. Everybody from waiters to police officers are going to have Google Glass or something like it socketed into their eyehole sooner rather than later. But as a consumer product, the very idea of Google Glass is patently ridiculous. Here are three reasons why.
1. They’re Rude
It’s not really a big secret that Google does not understand people and how they work. Look no further than the Nexus Q, which died because it was chock-full of features no human being who has ever actually been to a party wants on a music player.
Google Glass is the ultimate shield for shy, awkward nerds: Plugging a computer in your eye so you don’t have to talk with people is a dream for that guy who whispers when you talk to him at the office. However, there is a small problem in the sense that if you are talking, you know, to another person, they’re not going to be able to shake the impression you’re only somewhat paying attention, or using Glass to look up your personal records, and thus make them kind of want to slap you. Or, for that matter, that you’re not filming them right now, which brings us to the next problem.
Also: how soon after Glass becomes available to the public will someone wearing them in public be punched in the face? Our guess is probably about five minutes.
2. They Inspire Mistrust
Google’s key marketing thrust is you can photograph and film with ease! Constantly! Wherever you go! Anybody! In public! And you can record their public conversations too, and post them on the Internet! Google seems unclear that this is something only attention whores and people who have no understanding of the social contract actually want.
It’s a given that social mores and expectations of privacy need to shift: We need to have a long conversation about digital etiquette. That said, how much would you trust somebody who, on first meeting, shoves a camcorder in your face?
3. They’re Going To Cost Way Too Much
Currently Glass runs at $1500, and you need to write Google an essay about how awesome they are to get one. It seems unlikely, if not impossible, that price is going to go down very far, and frankly, if you’re buying tech for a thousand dollars, it makes more sense to buy, oh, a Nexus 4 and a Nexus 7, which will do all the same things for $500 and not make people want to deck you.
True, the Chromebook Pixel demonstrates Google has little if any comprehension of the word “market pricing”, but this is ridiculous. Asking somebody to give you $1000 to $1500 for an object that makes other people want to hit you? Not a good marketing plan, Google.
Google’s aiming to make them status symbols, but first of all, Google is not good about making an object a status symbol. Google just isn’t Apple. Secondly, it’s possible to own, say, a luxury car without being a total ass about it, but Google Glass, as we’ve noted, makes that impossible.
Google Glass is a good idea, in some ways, and we’re looking forward to how it’s used. We’re just not looking forward to the first time we have to ask somebody to lift them off their face.
#4. They killed my Google Reader, so now I don’t trust them to provide reliable service if become attached to one of their other products. To paraphrase a former President, fool me once– fool me can’t get fooled again.
Loved the tweet from Pinboard that was basically “We need to tighten up ship. Keep the glasses, the Brazilian social network, the self-driving cars, the mobile device manufacturer. Cut the feed reader.”
Do you really feel like hitting people for what they are wearing?
Two words: Ed Hardy.
Tapout.
I want to hit everyone for anything they wear. If I saw someone wearing these, I would rob them, and then kill them.
Justin Beiber. Maybe the guy makes music kids like. Maybe he isn’t a shallow douche. But every time I come across a picture of him, his clothes make me want to hit him.
Much like bluetooth headsets, no matter how far this technology advances you’ll still look like a huge faggot for using it in public.
Did Henry Ford look like a “huge faggot” when he drove his newly invented car around? Or is it just people like you who cannot accept innovation.
I’m not sure, but anyone that drives a pt cruiser does.
agree on both counts.
I’m of a mind that Internet Eyeglasses won’t revolutionize the world in the same way that the Automobile did. I could be wrong, I am pushing 40 here, and I’m out of touch with the hip kids.
I would never buy the first version of such a thing. And I agree that it’ll be in eyeballs later on in life, but I’ll be damned if I’d buy the first version of that either.
Can you see what other people are viewing on their future computer? If so, how long before conduct laws for public pornography viewing?
Dude, we need that NOW. You think people aren’t looking up porn on the iPhone? I saw a guy doing it on the subway the other day.
What is this 2002? #1 and #2 are almost word for word what people said about cell phones and camera phones exactly. As far as #3 goes…Glass is just being field tested and Google is taking the weird step of charging for the privilege of trying it out. I don’t know if I’d be an early adopter on this but it’s certainly interesting step forward in tech and even more interesting to see how little we’ve socially around the use of new technology.
rather, “how little we’ve ‘evolved’ around the issue…”
Totally agree, people should not judge such an innovative product that has not even been released yet? A world with these people would remain medieval surely.
It’s not “innovative”, really: MIT has systems like this stretching back two decades. And they actually ran into precisely these problems.
I read somewhere, maybe daringfireball, that glasses that the “punch people” aspect is really the aspect that the glasses remove the artificial wall that a phone or tablet provides. If you see someone on their phone you know you don’t have their attention, not the case with the glasses. It is the same kind of thing when you hear someone talking and think they’re talking to you but then you notice the bluetooth headset, but on a much grander scale.
That’s a good point. The simple fact is that these are not being designed to be put away.
Looking forward to the exponential increase in the number of homemade POV porn videos.
Looking forward to at least a million of them being accidentally uploaded onto Facebook.
Yeah yeah, but they will make finding the dragonballs or reading your opponent’s power level a lot easier. That’s worth $1500 right there.
+9000
+>9000
what 9000?!
Has no one at Google ever seen The Jerk?
I was thinking the same thing, lol
You forgot the most important reason.
They look stupid as all hell.
And what about that watch you’re wearing?
That won’t stop people.
What’s wrong with a watch? It’s much more practical and convenient than digging in your slim-fit jeans pocket to get your phone out to check the time.
This specific version of eyewear might fail, but there will be others. Also they’re perfect for under my motorcycle helmet :D
That is the very thing I’m affraid of. This would create some serious sensory overload. When I’m on my bike, I’m trying to pay attnetion to the fact that I’m on an engine with handle bars doing 70 on a highway with a bunch of other vehicles that can’t see me to owell and probably being driven by someone who isn’t paying attention.
Holy hell, people can’t even drive on four wheels when they have a phone near them. Take away two wheels and put it under a helmet directly in their line of sight? Yeah, this should get sh*t-canned immediately.
Who the heck is this writer!? Must come from a very violent past because as far as i know strangers don’t usually punch you in the face if they don’t like what you’re wearing. And no, a nexus 7 or whatever you’re talking about does NOT do the same things; does it visually show you directions or text messages without having to touch a single button? NO. Can it instantly start recording events the moment you want to? NO. Why? because only Google Glass does this and you have failed to recognize its true benefits to the world. Please go back to your day job as you can’t judge something that has not even been released yet. Is that fair?
Dan Seitz has a history of not knowing what he’s talking about.
Strangers may not punch you if they don’t like what you’re wearing, but if they do like what you’re wearing they may stab you and take it. And seriously, I may stab you on principle if you’re going to parade around with one of these obnoxious things on your face.
The writer was on point his only problem is he doesn’t realize how many people really like to video themselves.. sadly.
Oh, the horror! The horror! I have to move A FINGER!
Like I said, Google Glass is very important to the private sector. Police and first responders alone are likely to have it or something very much like it on their face. Lawyers are likely to be issued them the first day at the firm. And so on.
For the average consumer, there is no real benefit here.
I feel like you skipped the part about the mistrust and assumed the article was about punching people in the face for wearing stupid looking shit. Despite the fact that you would look like a giant douche, like just about every person who keeps their blue tooth clipped to their ear when they aren’t using it, your appearance isn’t the issue here. The fact that talking to someone wearing the glasses is akin to speaking to someone who has their camera-phone shoved in your face the entire time, finger hovering over the record button, is the issue.
Walk up to some people with your phone out, and aim it at them as you strike up a conversation. Let’s see if this is really an issue of the author having a “violent past.”
Those who forget the past…
[www.youtube.com]
Have you seen these d.bags with this like penis like things hanging out of their ears? I think you are giving people too much credit.
Don’t get me wrong, it might be a fad among a certain type of asshole. But so are many toys.
Re: not wanting to be decked. For a future glimpse at what Google Glass will cause, it’s worth reading what happened to inventor Steve Mann in July 2012 at a McDonald’s in France while he was wearing an eye camera/computer device of his own design:
[newrisingmedia.com]
I don’t think it was right for the three men to threaten him and use physical harm. But I also don’t think it’s right to have a camera on your face wherever you go, in public, taking pictures of everyone.
Thanks for the link. I was joking about the physical violence, and it’s a bit uncomfortable to realize I wasn’t far off the mark.
I have long since viewed a good mobile device as one that allows me to play Block Breaker. Your move, Glass.
Heh….wonder how long it will be after these are released before we’re in the timeline of “Strange Days” where you can buy POV footage of someone’s suicide or someone killing or fucking someone else on the black market? And I don’t mean like the camera-phone stuff like today…I mean like, transfer from Glasses-to-Glasses so that you actually feel like you’re THERE doing that, or seeing it be done.
you are wrong baby
it’s like saying someone want to punch you because you are calling someone on cell phone
let me show you a youtube video with head camera
[www.youtube.com]
have you seen google glass how much less jumpy it is?
shifting and jumpiness is natural to our life and our brain does smooth them so we see clear narowed “movie”
but camera does not do that while google glass does that job a bit better.
I have never saw so smooth movie with google glass on head
it’s like you’d say I cannot pull a camera out of my pocket and picture you and upload the photo
that possibilities are already here you are just blind
but IF I upload the pucture about you without your approval you can sue me
why couldn’t you sue me if I upload with google glass?!?!?!?!??!?
this is all already here but not in 1 object so all your statements are pretty much marketing crying for your loss of profit
Actually, since you asked, there are many situations in which I have wanted to deck somebody on a cell phone. Usually they center around either having an obnoxiously personal conversation in public or being a dickhead to a cashier.
However, I live in a pretty rude and entitled section of the country, and even the shithead who parks his car across two spaces and blocks the entire aisle at the store? He hangs up when he gets to the cashier.
and most of ALL IF you don’t like/want the product than don’t BUY IT and DONT CRY ABOUT IT
All i’m seeing and reading here is a bunch of jealous poor faggots that have anger problems because you want punch people wearing glasses, jesus fucking christ get off your high horse and think about it for a second. It’s not like these glasses are going to ruin the world, so think before you speak, and right now the glasses are $1000-$1500 BECAUSE THEY’RE NOT MASS PRODUCED, once they’re able to mass produce these and sell them in every store, they’re going to be around $300, which is reasonable, so all you butthurt angry jocks out there can sit the fuck down because you’re just making yourselves look like dumbasses.
So, what position at Apple do you hold?
Heh, I never though I’d see the day somebody called me a “jock”.
It gets better once you’re out of high school, kid.
His position is ass in the air awaiting anything apple has to enter him with.
You sound very angry ironically, dumbass.
I hate the phrase “augmented reality.” People should be punched solely because of that.
Just noticed this article so my comment is a little late. But how about this reason, the same one I have for why I don’t go to 3D movies…
I wear glasses. Why does google (and every 3D movie maker) assume that everyone has perfect vision and can just take off their glasses at will and put on whatever contraption they want you to wear?
They’re called contact lenses. At this point, it’s a pretty small fraction of the population that can’t use them and NEEDS glasses.
Fun fact: 98% of the people who wear glasses would look better with contacts.
Sir/Madame, like many people I do not enjoy jamming things into my eyes. And I’m told my astigmatism is particularly difficult to compensate for in contacts. But mostly that first thing.
Most people I know gave up contacts a long time ago because of the common sense involved with shoving shity into your eyes. People that swear by contacts are normally the ones that wear non-prescription contacts.
As a life long eyeglass wearer, I agree. Shoving something into my eye doesn’t work for me. I probably “can” wear them, but I don’t want to wear them because I cannot fathom sticking my finger and a sliver of plastic into my eye.
Even though hjs has pointed out that there are alternatives that “could” be used, I contend that hjs is a child, or has the common sense of one when presented with a problem. Someone should tell his/her mom that he/she’s on the internet unsupervised and let her buy them a trophy for participating.
remember all the douchebags in the 90’s with their Bluetooth ear piece, ignoring everything around them and talking WAY too loud? THIS
Exactly ^ I found it especially comical when Sergy at Ted said that phones are “emasculating”…. These glasses should be called BC glasses as in Birth Control glasses, because no woman will give you a second thought if you a douche enough to wear them.
No, Sergy, these glasses are emasculating. The scream I’m a Beta male, hear me roar!
the day of the Laughing Man is coming.
Looks like we are that much closer to Cybernetic Implants or H+ (If anyone but me watches that series)
Dan Seitz , u r going to be one of the first to buy Google Glass :P And Apple a status symbol … bitch please ! Apple is living in his own little world while Google is open for everyone and combining Apple, Android and Co.
Google glass will be just like the Segway. All hype, only worn by single dweebs typically found in basement that, as the author correctly asserts, don’t realize that they don’t look “cool”, but look like the uber douches that wear blue tooth ear sets no matter the occasion.
This article shows you have no vision. Pun intended.
Cost: Taken from the NY Times 1989 (486 computer)
NCR is among several companies that have already announced they are in the race to sell the first 80486-based systems. For prices expected to be $10,000 to $20,000, the computers are believed to be capable of performing on the same scale as minicomputers costing several times as much.
They will drop in price eventually. It’s new get over the price and have some vision.
You have no vision for the future. Sure this might end up being a flop but what can we learn from this and make it something better. Sure glasses are nothing new and neither is Google but the idea of having access to information like this to quote Spock “Fascinating”
If the world was left to people like yourself and some of the comments on here the “Wheel” would have never been invented.