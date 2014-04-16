A Brand New Dany: The Complete History Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Recastings

Game of Thrones has gone through as many actors as Walder Frey has wives. There’s been three Mountains, two Berics, two Daarios — hell, Emilia Clarke wasn’t even the original Daenerys Targaryen. In Sunday’s episode, “The Lion and the Rose,” the new Tommen made his debut, and now he’s 37 years old. Margaery’s one lucky lady. Anyway, let’s take a look at the complete history of Game of Thrones recastings, beginning with a Mountain of a man.

Gregor Clegane

Conan Stevens (season 1) (schedule conflict with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey)

Ian Whyte (season 2) (scheduling conflict)

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (season 4)

Daario Naharis

Ed Skrein (season 3) (was cast as the lead of the new Transporter film)

Michiel Huisman (season 4)

Tommen Baratheon

Callum Wharry (season 1-2) (age)

Dean-Charles Chapman (season 4)

Beric Dondarrion

David Michael Scott (season 1) (was only credited as a “featured extra”)

David Michael Scott berric

Richard Dormer (season 3)

Richard Dormer berric

Rickard Karstark

Steven Blount (season 1) (barely appears)

John Stahl (seasons 2-3)

2nd karstark

Selyse Baratheon

Sarah MacKeever (season 2) (placeholder actress until Selyse said a line)

Tara Fitzgerald (season 3-4)

Jaqen H’ghar (sort of)

Tom Wlaschiha (season 2) (new face)

Patrick O’Kane (season 2)

Daenerys Targaryen

Tamzin Merchant (unaired pilot) (no official reason given)

Emilia Clarke (seasons 1-4)

Catelyn Stark

Jennifer Ehle (unaired pilot) (she wanted to raise her family)

Michelle Fairley (seasons 1-3)

bobb

Bobby Draper Seal of Approval for those last two.

