A Brand New Dany: The Complete History Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Recastings

Game of Thrones has gone through as many actors as Walder Frey has wives. There’s been three Mountains, two Berics, two Daarios — hell, Emilia Clarke wasn’t even the original Daenerys Targaryen. In Sunday’s episode, “The Lion and the Rose,” the new Tommen made his debut, and now he’s 37 years old. Margaery’s one lucky lady. Anyway, let’s take a look at the complete history of Game of Thrones recastings, beginning with a Mountain of a man.
Gregor Clegane
Conan Stevens (season 1) (schedule conflict with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey)
Ian Whyte (season 2) (scheduling conflict)
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (season 4)
Daario Naharis
Ed Skrein (season 3) (was cast as the lead of the new Transporter film)
Michiel Huisman (season 4)
Tommen Baratheon
Callum Wharry (season 1-2) (age)
Dean-Charles Chapman (season 4)
Beric Dondarrion
David Michael Scott (season 1) (was only credited as a “featured extra”)
Richard Dormer (season 3)
Rickard Karstark
Steven Blount (season 1) (barely appears)
John Stahl (seasons 2-3)
Selyse Baratheon
Sarah MacKeever (season 2) (placeholder actress until Selyse said a line)
Tara Fitzgerald (season 3-4)
Jaqen H’ghar (sort of)
Tom Wlaschiha (season 2) (new face)
Patrick O’Kane (season 2)
Daenerys Targaryen
Tamzin Merchant (unaired pilot) (no official reason given)
Emilia Clarke (seasons 1-4)
Catelyn Stark
Jennifer Ehle (unaired pilot) (she wanted to raise her family)
Michelle Fairley (seasons 1-3)
Bobby Draper Seal of Approval for those last two.
And yet Tommy Carcetti is still playing Littlefinger. FML.
That Dany recasting is the singular best recasting in the history of recasting recastings.
I disagree. Tamzin Merchant is far more attractive imo.
^good point. attractiveness really is the only thing that matters, when it comes to acting on one of HBO’s most popular programs in history.
She looks like an alien or one of those cat people from Avatar or whatever: [2.bp.blogspot.com]
I don’t Tazmin’s work but I Emelia makes a great Danerys and if we are just reducing them to how they look in pictures than Tazmin looks distinctly wierd to me, and not in a good way.
I’ll split the difference. Emilia Clarke is far more attractive, but I think Tamzin Merchant is a far better actress. Every line of dialogue Clarke delivers is done in such a monotonous and emotionless way. Some how even more emotionless during the 60% of her scenes where she’s bawling her eyes out.
I’m just disappointed that Tommen won’t be a tubby little kid with a trio of adorably-named kittens.
He could still have the kittens, considering that his parents were siblings there’s bound to be something off about him.
@josh wilkinson I will not live in a world where having kittens is considered strange!
They damn well had better at least feature Ser Pounce!
If there is no Ser Pounce I’m gonna be pissed. The other two I can live without.
@Yogi I’m not saying just having kittens is strange, I’m saying if they still wanted to make the obviously older actor play a child like character, they have a good excuse built in.
I’ve been looking forward to the casting of Ser Pounce since the show began. They better not disappoint.
SER POUNCE MUST HAPPEN. UNSUNG HERO OF SHOW.
In the unaired pilot, I was cast as Krotred Tornescrotum under the name Rastred Lightrectum. They cut my character because they thought he was “too gay” with his huge codpiece and buttoned-up ass patch.
Bit overdone, but bonus points for first time i’ve ever read the phrase “buttoned-up ass patch”.
If ‘overdone’ equates to ‘made me laugh until it was hard to breathe’ then I’m right there with ya
We bow to the Lord’s Cloaca.
That Beric Dondarrion recast is terrible. So terrible, in fact, that when I originally saw the Season 3 Dondarrion, I thought “wasn’t that guy much younger and kind of a ginger?” Then dismissed it, because there’s no way they could have recast someone so entirely different. Lo and behold, they sure did.
There’s a few other ones like, “Grand Maester Pycelle was originally planned to be in the pilot episode in a new scene and the role was cast with Roy Dotrice. The scene was cut but Dotrice was retained for the series itself. Shortly before filming began Dotrice fell ill and was replaced at short notice by Julian Glover.”
[gameofthrones.wikia.com]
Roy Dotrice was still in the series, though! He was uh the head pyromancer guy. Hallyne.
(For those who don’t know, Dotrice narrates the audiobooks and is a friend of GRRM.)
Oh wow, I didn’t realize he was the one that narrated the audiobooks. I listed to the first one during a really long car drive. His Tyrion voice was pretty funny.
Well, hello there, Tamzin Merchant.
So THAT’S why I stay confused trying to figure out who you people are talking about.
Michelle Fairley (seasons 1-3)
For now……………………………..
Oooooh, you’re a big jackass, huh? Fucking ass clown.
There’s a special place in hell for people like you, you know that.
If only there was some written account of the story that one could peruse to avoid having the series spoiled.
Oh, this isn’t the book readers’ version of “A Brand New Dany: The Complete History Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Recastings?”
damn you. damn you to fuck.
Who said she won’t be recasted? Game of Thrones seems to recast every character they can after a long hiatus. Barristan Selmy is the only exception.
I wish they’d include the pilot as an extra on the Blu-rays or something. I’d love to see what started the whole GOT train a-rollin’, especially since apparently HBO wasn’t 100% thrilled with it but they decide to take a chance…and got a show that is now tied with the Sopranos in (legitimate) ratings and has the honor of being the most torrented thing this side of porn.
PS: Tazmin Merchant is more how i pictured Danny in the books, but I do like me some Emilia Clarke, especially sans wig. That’d literally be a fantasy threeway.
io9 have a reivew of the script. but no images which is a pity, because apparently George R R Martin had a really daft little cameo role.
[io9.com]
If HBO is worried about it at all, then they could hold off until the final season’s Blu-Ray release. But I definitely want to see the original pilot.
Tamzin Merchant is the Pete Best of GoT.
Tamzin forever! Emilia never!
That first Gregor Clegane was awesome. I hope the new guy does similar justice to the character.
Ok, so I am confused. Was Lord Carstark in season 1 the guy who got his fingers chewed off by Robb’s wolf (I read the books too, so please forgive me)? Was that the same guy who Robb later beheads?
That was the Greatjon, who hasn’t turned up since, which is a shame, the actor was great and even helpfully got one of his ears bitten off in a fight, which apparently happens to that character in the books, METHOD!
I do hope they bring back the Greatjon. Smalljon Umber was killed at the Red Weddding, but Greatjon is still imprisoned at the Twins (in the books, anyway). Here’s hoping that he gets out and offers to cut some more meat.
1) No, that was Lord Umber, also known as the Greatjon who got his fingers bitton off by Grey Wind. Somewhat bigger/existent role in the books (as is the case with 500 other minor characters). He was a huge guy in the books. His sudden fondness for Rob in the books comes off as making more sense, given the Viking-ish slant of the Umbers.
2) The Dany replacement is wonderful. Merchant was extremely offputting in The Tudors. Granted, some of that may have been the writing, but it was like having a valley girl there. She managed to stick out as wildly anachronistic in a series that already played pretty fast and loose with history (and usually got you to role with it). Her as Dany would have been agonizing.
37? I imagine the upgrade was to bring in someone with some acting experience since he’s the successor, but wow… Has he gone to the Rob Lowe school of acting and never getting old?
I can’t keep track with the starts of the seasons and all these new faces popping up – there I am wondering what episode I missed and where did this person come from.
Now i know the new Transporter movie will suck huge donkey balls.
Really? You didn’t realize that until now?
Yeah, Ed Skrein is gonna shit all over Jason Statham’s legacy. HE BUILT IT ALL BY HIMSELF.
Jesus Fuck the characters names are too precious.
Jennifer Ehle would have actually made a pretty good Catelyn Stark. She played Elizebeth Bennet in A&E/BBC’s miniseries version of Pride and Prejudice (main character). And she nailed it. I’ve read the book and that miniseries is actually better.
Uh… I mean… and she might have shown her tits too. Woohoo! Bewbs!
Other than the bewbs etc which I know is all that matters to some. I really like Jennifer Ehle a lot. I would have really liked to have seen her.
Original Dany was hotter.
I think the Daenerys one is self explanatory, the original girl looked like a grey alien, or is that just a reeeeeally unflattering photo.
I agree 100%. Her eyes in that photo are like 3 feet apart.
In the original pilot Illyrio Mopatis was played by Ian McNiece. I’m hoping they’ll get him back to play Wyman Manderly.
I don’t get why they just didn’t get Conan Stevens back for S4. Did they even try to see if there was still a schedule conflict?