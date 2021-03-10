Here’s a case of two great things that should be great together: Annie Murphy, hot off her long-due Emmy for Schitt’s Creek, will be heading for another great show, which is to say Russian Doll. How powerful will the combined forces of time-stuck Natasha Lyonne and the one who made Alexis Rose a consistent treat over six seasons? You’ll have to wait and see.

It’s not clear how Murphy will fit into the show, much is it’s not clear how Lyonne will find a way to keep the show’s narrative going. Over its eight episodes, the first season of the Netflix show managed to find creative ways to keep its Groundhog Day-esque premise going. One of them, of course, was to simply let Lyonsne, its co-creator/co-director/co-writer/main star, go, giving her a welcome chance to take center stage after stealing so many movies and shows as a supporting player. (Heads-up, she can be seen playing classic actress Tallulah Bankhead in Tyler Perry’s The People vs. Billie Holiday.)

As for Murphy, you’ll be seeing her a lot sooner when her AMC show Kevin Can F*ck Himself, created by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and centered around the life of a sitcom wife, debuts, likely this summer.

(Via Deadline)