‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘Friendless Child’

For as much guff as we give Boardwalk Empire about being too slow, when it wants to (so, pretty much the final four episodes of every season), it’s as fast and thrilling as nearly any show on TV.
There were moments throughout this season and especially “Friendless Child,” Boardwalk‘s penultimate episode, that could have been stretched out, like the opening montage of violence. But it’s not like a Ryan Murphy show, where things are rushed because of REASONS (I imagine him writing in a windowless room with a strobe light). There’s a lot of story to tell, and all the small (and quick) things that Terence Winter & Co. pieced together led to something big: the fall of Nucky’s empire.
To save his nephew Willie, Nucky gives Luciano and Lansky everything, save for whatever illegal shenanigans he’s cooking up with Margaret and Mayflower Grain Corporation and, if I’m remembering correctly, Mickey Doyle’s life insurance policy that he bought from Rothstein way back when. Which reminds me: R.I.P. Mickey Doyle. That magnificent bastard (and his laugh) will be sorely missed. He’s one of many characters who didn’t make it out of this episode alive, including Archimedes and Maranzano, stabbed and shot to death by Eli, so his boy would be freed. (Willie’s a much better character now than he was last season, but if he had only walked a few more feet to his right or left…)
About that showdown scene: it’s one that Boardwalk has seemingly staged a million times, and it’s always effective, from both a visual and storytelling perspective. With only a lone train whistling in the background, oh, and dozens of friends (or at least guys with guns behind him) and enemies, Nucky gets down on his knees and begs Luciano and Lansky to not let business get personal. But it is personal, and if one side can whip Bugsy “My Girl’s Pussy” Siegel, the other can take back their offer and demand it all. And so the episode ends with Nucky’s mansion looking the way he feels inside: empty.
But there’s still one person who needs his help: Gillian, the girl who he couldn’t save so many years ago. Her entire life has been a prison without bars, and now she’s seeking the assistance of the man who gave her up the first place. (By the way, give ALL the Emmys to the casting director who found Young Nucky and Young Gillian — those actors nail Steve Buscemi and Gretchen Mol’s mannerisms.) OK, here’s the part of the recap where I make a terrible prediction about the finale: Nucky frees Gillian, it turns out Gillian has also been writing to “Joe Harper,” “Joe” is Tommy Darmody (the way he asks Nucky about what it’s like to see someone get killed is evocative of the way Nucky disposed of his father), Joe and Gillian kill Nucky, Joe and Gillian have a gross threesome with Jimmy’s ghost, THE END.
(I recently joked about Boardwalk Empire keeping certain actors around only because their contract demanded it, including Mol, but I’m still surprised Gillian would play such a major role in the finale, or presumably will. She’s the reason for Nucky’s empire, after all — without her, he’d have nothing to lose.)
I take it back. That’s definitely the way the show is going to end. But no matter what happens, if Eli will look like any more of a caricature of a wino than he already does or Nucky’s off the sauce for good or Capone gets arrested for tax evasion and goes to jail for 20 years and comes out a changed man who now reads Little Women at the homeless shelter every Wednesday night (probably not this one), I can’t wait to see how it plays out. Boardwalk Empire always saves its best for last.
And next Sunday is its last last.
Willie’s a much better character now than last season? Maybe that’s ecause he’s in so many fewer scenes and episodes.
After Luciano shoots Mickey and someone shoots Archimedes, was it believable that most of the others with guns didn’t start firing?
I feel a large sense of relief and happiness for Nucky. Since season 3’s end he’s “wanted out” but its been nearly impossible. Now he has this chance to leave the mob life involuntarily thanks to Lucky. Now whatever deal he’s trying to wrap up with Margeret can hopefully put him in Kennedy’s league.
I’ve loved this season, and I don’t nitpick because I trust Boardwalk Empire to take me somewhere magnificent in the end. A truly amazing piece of television.
Young Nucky and Young Gillian were both amazingly cast and heartbreaking. HBO does a great job artfully demonstrating the futility of life (as does AMC with Breaking Bad and Mad Men), not that I was in any danger of forgetting that universal truth.
This season has gotten progressively better. I’m going to be sad to see it go, but all good things must come to an end.
Although things must come to an end, we were short-changed by the 7 year time jump and 8 episode final season. A 2 part 12 episode final season should have been made with the first 4 episodes centering around events leading to Rothsteins death, the climb to power of Luciano and Lansky, Willie’s conflict between entering the family business and going straight, Eli and Van Alden’s escapades working for Capone, Chalkys path to jail (why the heck did it take him 7 years before going to Harlem to find Narcisse?? – why wasn’t that his first and only destination after Maybelle was killed? Was Narcisse living with Hoover???)
It’s goddamn depressing how few comments this show generates here. Walking Dead has about five times as many comments and won’t have its series finale until 2035.
I enjoyed it. I expect something big to happen in the final episode.I hate to see narcisse walk away with nothing short then a bullet in his brain. Lucky and Meyer need a show to see their rise and fall.
Narcisse’s story is almost undoubtedly over.
Don’t be shocked if you don’t see Narcisse at all in this last hour. Like most of the main characters on this show, he’s only been an afterthought this season…
No way the kid is Tommy. Tommy was like 5 or 6 last season so he’d only be like 12 or 13 now.
Agree. Also that would be way too contrived.
precisely.
Rewatching the whole series from the start once this is over is going to make me look at S1-4 Gillian and Nucky very differently.
Yeah, after hating Gillian most of the show now I just feel bad for her. They really turned that one around.
With 1 episode to go, it’s starting to feel like the final season.
Although as conspicuously ramped up as this episode was, they could’ve flushed it out a bit more by limiting the Gillian flashbacks to one or two, which would’ve all that was necessary to tell what they needed to for the final setup.
The opening montage did feel a little off. Like it was Boardwalk Empire fan-fiction.
Exactly. Which is why the flashbacks, however necessary in the grand vision to conclude the show, are excessive.
seemed like it was a was a way to speed through the gang war…with only 2 episodes to tell a lot of story.
The 1900s commodore looks and sounds just like a younger Dabney Coleman, too.
I wondered why the hell they bothered with Gillian at all this season — I thought sending her off to the booby hatch at the end of last year sealed her storyline.Now that I know (ever since young Nuck found her under the boardwalk, or even before that – when he took up with the commodore), I heartily approve. Flashbacks can be, and usually are, lazy storytelling devices, but I like the way BE has done them and in the past couple of episodes have actually looked forward to them as much as the 1932 goings-on.
I still don’t think they add enough for how much time they take up. We already knew from previous seasons that Nucky’s wife dies, Nucky brought Gillian to the Commodore when she was a child, his dad was a bastard, etc. The flashback wouldn’t be a problem if the show didn’t already have so much important ground to cover. We’ve probably seen more of young Nucky and Gillian than we did of Van Alden or Chalky.
completely agree. as much as the flashbacks sucked at the start of the season, they make a lot of sense now.
The actor playing Siegel (who ruined Rescue Me) plays quite the effective cock-sucking douche bag.
To be fair to him, Sheila had already ruined the show.
I hated him so much, which is why he was so right for the role.
Dammit, we didn’t need to see the immediate fallout of The Commodore being the original Tickle Monster. Not cool!
There’s no way that’s Tommy, he’d only be like what 14 or 15 at the most right? No way that kid is that young. Agreed he looks a lot like him, but I think the point is Nucky sees him as himself at that age, hence the sweep the sand line.
I knew Mickey was a goner once I started to like him this season. Poor guy could have at least got it from someone he knew, not some stranger.
Do you suppose that the people playing the younger versions spent time with their older counterparts? Not just the mannerisms, but the voice and rhythm of their voices are almost identical. The girl playing Gillian was amazing with how she talked like Gretchen Mol.
Why is it so hard to have a main character off another main character for the sake of entertainment?! If Nucky or Eli get killed next week by some henchman, I’ll be pissed.
The “kid” who looks in his 20’s is 16 in the show. Still I’m not on the whole “he’s Tommy” train. I mean how would he actually know what happened to his father? The only one who knew for sure what happened was Richard who held no ill will towards Nucky because Tommy was a soldier who went to war and lost.
No complaints here. This ep had me on edge (Breaking Bad) Ozymandias style. Even though I felt kind of bad for Nucky losing it all, seeing Luciano decide what belongs to him and having Meyers get his “now you know how it feels” moment was worth it. As great as the episode was, chances are I’ll be satisfied with the series finale but if the guy who released all those celebrity nudes could just expose Gretchen Mol’s cell phone pics next I’ll consider it icing on the cake.
I refuse to apologize for this mishap.
