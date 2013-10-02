Damon Lindelof Explained How The 'Breaking Bad' Finale Convinced Him To Let Go Of 'Lost'

Damon Lindelof wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter today that explains how the ending of Breaking Bad finally convinced him to let go of the Lost finale, and everything that came along with it. It’s really interesting, and really honest, and a little heartbreaking. I don’t know if any blockquote I pull can give you a full picture, so I’ll just post the last few paragraphs and encourage you to go read the whole thing.
I’d like to make a pact, you and me. And here’s your part: You acknowledge that I know how you feel about the ending of Lost. I got it. I heard you. I will think about your dissatisfaction always and forever. It will stay with me until I lie there on my back dying, camera pulling slowly upward whether it be a solitary dog or an entire SWAT team that comes to my side as I breathe my last breath.
And here’s my part: I will finally stop talking about it. I’m not doing this because I feel entitled or above it — I’m doing it because I accept that I will not change hearts nor minds. I will not convince you they weren’t dead the whole time, nor resent you for believing they were despite my infinite declarations otherwise.
Let this be our pact. And I’ll just have to trust you on this — I don’t have Badger and Skinny Pete pointing lasers at your chests to keep you honest. And the truth is, there’s no way everyone is going to read, let alone agree with this deal.
But I’m going to keep my part. I’m done. I’m out. Just one last thing before I go …
I stand by the Lost finale. It’s the story that we wanted to tell, and we told it. No excuses. No apologies. I look back on it as fondly as I look back on the process of writing the whole show. And while I’ll always care what you think, I can’t be a slave to it anymore. Here’s why:
I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really … I was alive.
What set all this in motion was people — lots of them — sending nasty tweets to Lindelof immediately after the Breaking Bad finale, many of which he retweeted. I will never understand this. Never. Not even if I live to be 1000 and devote the rest of my life to it. Criticism and reasoned side-by-side analysis are one thing, but, I mean, are you really so bitter about the way a television series ended that you’re using what should be a happy moment in your life — your pleasure related to the ending of a totally different series — to rush to your computer to personally rub the creator’s face in it three full years after it happened? You sound cool. Really cool and fun. And probably a blast to hang out with at parties.
I’m not saying this to defend Damon Lindelof or the ending of Lost. He’s a big boy and can defend himself. I’m just saying maybe y’all could try not being dicks for a while. Like, in general.
“The scene between Walt and Skyler… quite literally broke my heart.”
I like to think he was commenter trolling with that use of literally.
Wasn’t there some nonsense in the news recently about how “literally” doesn’t even mean “literally” anymore and can be used as a way to exaggerate claims? I remember reading that and literally being a little angry and slightly annoyed.
Well, that depends, itm, on if you go with “common usage” affecting the definition of words, or if you say eff that and stick with the actual dictionary definition… that gets changed. .. because of common usage …
itrainmonkeys – yep, according to Merriam-Webster, it literally has two opposite meanings It’s absurd.
1: in a literal sense or manner : actually
2: in effect : virtually .
I literally wanted to strangle someone when I found this out.
People are the worst.
Yeh, I’m so past that myself. I’m on to newer, shinier things to complain about.
I thought you said “y’all could try dicks for a while.”
That old roommate who was always bugging me to “try something different” is going to be disappointed when he gets here.
the one thing i like about Lindelof is how much he owns all the reasons people seem to hate him as a writer.
Well, at least he didn’t pull “an Orci”.
That phrase didn’t sound right.
Good for him. Of course, I’m in the minority. I actually was happy with the ending of Lost. A few friends had a theory on why that might be, and it’s not the Internut-approved, “CAUSE YER STUPID,” either. They figured that since I never watched Lost while it was on and blew through the entire series on Netflix in about 2-3 months, that I didn’t have as much time invested in the show, just to have it drag on forever and then leave a bunch of unanswered questions. Possibly. But I’ve also been a fan of ambiguity. That was a crazy-ass island. I never thought there needed to be an answer or a reason behind everything. *shrug*
You may now commence with the “NO YER JUST STUPID” retorts.
i was happy myself as well. for me it was a perfect ending because i was never as invested in polar bears and time travel as i was with the characters. this is and always will be the dividing point with the ending and how you felt about it.
I watched the show from episode 1 as it aired, and I too felt satisfied with the ending. I think the difference is that I came to terms early with the idea that they could never tie up the mysteries with a bow. By season 4 it became clear that the ending couldnt encompass EVERY mystery they set up. Somethings are red herrings, some are setups to abandoned plotlines, and at the end of the day they are there to service the characters. I have problems with LOST as a whole and problems with the finale, but it did satiate me, because it was character resolution I craved rather than solving island mysteries.
I didn’t think there were that many unanswered questions really, at least important ones anyways. (“Where did the Man in Black’s and Jacob’s mom come from?” “Someplace definitely on Earth. Where did the bamboo come from?”)
“In order for me to like this, I have to destroy something else” That’s the mentality of many individuals and probably always has been (Screw the Beatles! Long live the Stones! etc…)
I don’t understand the psychology of it, and if someone does please explain, but we all know it exists.
I actually enjoyed both the LOST Finale and the Breaking Bad Finale and I’m sure many others did to.
I’ll say it again…the thing that turned many people against him wasn’t flat-out saying that it wouldn’t be purgatory and then turning around and making it purgatory, but that’s all he ever seems to address when he defends himself. The part that he ignores is that the “deadline” was his own, he negotiated it with the network and they jointly announced it 2-3 years in advance. He had 3 years to get his ducks in a row and make himself a roadmap for where the plot was and where he needed it to go, and instead of doing that he just kept introducing weird random shit that never went anywhere. Then, when the final few episodes rolled around, he had the nerve to come out and say that he couldn’t possibly explain everything because there simply wasn’t enough time. So basically, fuck him and his inability to see more than 3 inches in front of his own face when he had 3 years to do so.
Except the island wasn’t puragtory at all, just like he said it wouldn’t be. What was purgatory if anything was the flash sideways, but everything on the island happened just as we saw it.
yeah, he never said plenty of times that the island itself wasn’t purgatory, he never said jackshit about the sideways universe. apparently the notion of any kind of heaven/religion/afterlife really bummed the shit out of a huge group of fans of this show and they just are never gonna get over it.
I remember him saying that the sideways universe was not purgatory as well.
Can he let go of that single hoop earring, too?
It’s scary how many (otherwise) completely intelligent people I know who watched every episode of Lost and still think the characters were dead the whole time. While I respect Lindelof and I thought it was a fun ride, clearly the story could have been told in a less obtuse way. Still no excuse for people to be rude to him. He deserves so much credit for daring to put something so challenging on prime time network TV, and (for the most part) succeeding.
The really hilarious thing about that is that they knew it would confuse people so they put actual dialogue in the scene with Jack and his dad to explicitly spell this out. Basically Jack asks, “Was I dead the whole time” and Jack’s dad says “Nope.”
Maybe if after they had that exchange they both turned to the camera and winked more people would have picked up on it.
DURRR, BUT THE PLANE WRECKAGE AT THE END!
Eh, I let it go as soon as I watched the Dexter finale.
In the nuanced words of Oliver Wilde, FUCK THAT GUY.
Lost sucked up years of my life with the promise of some kind of payoff or catharsis and instead it piled on the ever-more-absurd McGuffins until it collapsed in on itself. It started out brilliant and ended with a wet fart. So screw him.
PS: Prometheus sucked too.
Prometheus sucked worse.
Prometheus was pretty fucking awful.
Is Oliver Wilde the product of Olivia Wilde cross-dressing and travelling back in time to bang Oscar Wilde?
*Oscar Wilde, dammit. (Thanks Mike) I am obviously too sober to be posting right now. Let’s fix that!
Prometheus was much worse. We waited 15 years for that let down.
It’s a TV show. get your priorities in check, psycho.
I love the term that it sucked up years of your life. It had 121 episodes. So including commercials, if you watched it live, it technically sucked up a little over 5 days of your life. I always hated when people say “I want that time back!” after watching something they didn’t like (like a movie, TV show, video game, etc). You’d just waste that time on other stupid shit too.
Anyone who says 1 episode of a tv show that they cared enough about to watch in its entirety ruined that show for them despite all the other episodes of said they enjoyed then you are a childish person with bigger problems than not finding out what made Walt special and why the Island was magic. Let it go, you big baby.
eh, in some cases yeah, but with LOST I think it’s valid. if you can look at it as “it’s all about the journey, not the destination” then more power to you. but in this show’s case, the finale just kind of soured me on the whole experience.
all it really did was insure that i’ll never rewatch the show. which, obviously, who gives a fuck
@Thanksgiving: You know that promise has a different meaning as a noun, right?
It’s all in the phrasing!
If we’re attributing quotes to malapropisms then I believe it was George Bernard Bresslaw* who said, “It is better to travel than arrive.” I loved Lost and along the way it hit some heights only a few shows reached. There was an article on here about great uses of music in TV and someone posted a great scene – Desmond going through his routine and then the hatch is blown – an outstanding example of TV. Yeah the ending sucked but it was forgivable as the show had offered so much along the way.
*Google seems to believe it was Buddha and Robert Louis Stevenson. Shenanigans!
It’s not so much the ending as the sheer amount of plot holes and unanswered questions Lost gave us.
and wasnt the whole point of HIS finale was to let things go?
Is he saying he didnt even follow his own advice?
Screw you, Lindelof. I’ll be happy if you never work again, I’m THAT dissatisfied with LOST. It was -never- about the characters for me.
i was satisfied with the ending to LOST and i like the way Breaking Bad reminded me of LOST a lil bit with the flashforward and the final scene.
theres alot of other shows that deserve your hatred people.
That’s what I was thinking when I watched him lie down. A dog should’ve run next to him, possibly the same dog to create the theory that Vincent is some sort of dog grim-reaper, who travels the world carrying lost souls to the afterlife
Jesus, stop trying to make Damon and the Lost finale happen.
Look, the LOST finale sucked and it basically ruined the whole show for me,.
That said, if a show not going the way you want it to makes you hate the guy that created it and say some of the shit you people are saying then you need to get yourselves checked out. You are not mentally healthy.
He seems like a nice and funny enough self aware guy, leave him alone for fuck’s sake.
I’m usually on board with your comments, but I’ve never gotten nice or funny from Damon. I’ve never gotten the impression that any of his self deprecation is sincere. Also, Damon’s the one who keeps bringing it up (well, and Dustin for some inexplicable reason).
“Let’s agree to stop talking about it, right after I get my 2 cents in one last time!”
Lost feels like it ended so much longer ago than 3 year to me. Has it really only been that short amount of time?
It really does feel like another era of television
Seriously? [Spoilers?] The Lost finale was in perfect keeping with majority of the show. It was focussed on Jack’s journey and the end they had in mind from the beginning was his eye closing, just as it opened with his eye opening. The rest? Throw it all to see what sticks. If we loved the show, the finale fit. They weren’t dead the whole time, just the last season in the flash-sideways. The island story was absurd, through and through, always, and it was amazingly entertaining. Marketing the last season as “no more questions” then posing questions was questionable. But seriously, the finale of Lost was not the finale of Dexter.
That’s it right there. They made the audience believe the finale season would be full of explanations that would wow us but they didn’t deliver. It was cowardly to not at least try to come up with something instead of pulling the whole “let them think what they want” move. They stacked their bricks too high and then realized they didn’t know what they were building.
I don’t know, I guess it takes more than some (very nice) visual parallelism to win me over. I’m not even in the “too many unanswered questions” group (which I largely suspect is more concerned with the quality of the payoff for the mystery sown than the tally of questions answered). I didn’t enjoy most of the final season or how it treated the characters. Watching people for half a season who, until they “woke” were not the characters we were invested in seemed like more wasted time for a poor reveal (a reveal that feels shoehorned in order to technically avoid making the island purgatory). Some beautiful music slow motion hugging works–it just does–but it’s emotional manipulation that is not specific to the characters (ever see a feed a kid in Africa commercial?). If you’re not on board right away (and after the smoke monster boss fight I wasn’t exactly buying it) then the whole thing tends to read like parody.
Can we all please not talk about Lost anymore?
You sure like to bitch about what people on a website talk about.
Sorry, had you confused. I’ll stop being mean on the internet.
I like to imagine that season 5 was the last season and the hydrogen bomb just blew up and killed them all. Honestly would’ve been a better ending than what we got
The finale soundtrack was pretty great.
Still baffles me that people say there were so many unanswered questions. The only one I can think of that is of any real importance is why did Jacob’s Cabin move around and could only be seen by certain people at certain times. Everything else was answered (whether the answers were good or not is debatable). Also, it’s dumbfounding that people STILL hang onto the notion that they were dead on the island the entire time. I feel like those people just WANTED to have been the people who were right when they said the island was purgatory during season 1. And then when they were wrong they got angry at Lindelof thinking HE was the liar.
It really confuses as to why Lindelof is the go to nerd writer and keeps getting such high level work. Everything he has been a lead writer on has been awful.
Lost, Cowboys & Aliens, Prometheus, Star Trek Into Darkness, World War Z. All horrible, cliched, plot hole filled garbage. But it keeps making money.
So you just answered your own question with those last 5 words.
I like that at least 2 of those movies are giant hits that are also critically praised.
yeah, just “garbage”
I’ve got to say that the finale of Lost wasn’t the problem, it was the final season that led up to it. We got satisfaction with the characters in the Lost finale and where they were emotionally. We didn’t get that with much of the story elements. They could have had the exact same finale and people would have botched very little if they had taken all that filer in the final season and used it to answer the questions that they themselves had posed in the first place. Not doing so put it everyone’s heads that the finale would be wall to wall answers. They set up the disappointment of the fans all by themselves.
I was ok with the “they were dead the whole time” ending.
I can understand Lindelof;s frustration. Lost was a cool quirky show that was surprising and fun. the ending was ok and why in the hell would someone argue with the show’s writer about the story? He says they weren’t dead the whole time. Isn’t that good enough? I’d say the creators of Lost deserve credit for making a show on network television that I actually looked forward to watching.
I can sympathize with Lost viewers in that I’ve read repeatedly showrunners claimed the ending wasn’t what it turned out to be, but I don’t know how much of that Lindelof was responsible for. What I think Lost viewers should at least take some solace from in all this is that the writers – or at least Lindelof himself – really did care and were trying to tell the story as best they could. They may have failed in many viewers’ eyes but it would be far worse IMHO if they ended the series in that flippant ‘they’ll take what we give them’ manner that so many other shows I’ve watched have suffered from.
Figures he has to steal a line from breaking bad.
My pet peeve is when people complain about someone else’s creation. The guy made up this whole f’ing reality. THE WHOLE THING. Shut your trap, go create something that millions of people want to see/ care about/ want. Until you’ve done that, you have no quarter to complain that they “didn’t do it right”
Except it’s put out there for public consumption. We finance the operation by gluing ourselves to the television. So even though I don’t bitch about it or attack the person (I just will make a note of it and not watch the show I don’t like or exercise caution on future projects from that person) people that do have EVERY QUARTER including the very one we’re on right now to bitch and moan. If he wanted to treat it like his precious he could’ve wanked himself off to it in solitude. He did not. And people want to tell him how they feel about it.
I’d say your action/response is appropriate and the bitching and moaning (at least the entitled bitching and moaning) is not. But hey. It’s the internet.
I liked Lost season 5, not sure what happened after that
Funny since I had problems with Breaking Bad’s finale as well.
Both have their faults. One had too much in its finale season to wrap up, the other felt like fan service.