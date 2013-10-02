Damon Lindelof Explained How The 'Breaking Bad' Finale Convinced Him To Let Go Of 'Lost'

Damon Lindelof wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter today that explains how the ending of Breaking Bad finally convinced him to let go of the Lost finale, and everything that came along with it. It’s really interesting, and really honest, and a little heartbreaking. I don’t know if any blockquote I pull can give you a full picture, so I’ll just post the last few paragraphs and encourage you to go read the whole thing.

I’d like to make a pact, you and me. And here’s your part: You acknowledge that I know how you feel about the ending of Lost. I got it. I heard you. I will think about your dissatisfaction always and forever. It will stay with me until I lie there on my back dying, camera pulling slowly upward whether it be a solitary dog or an entire SWAT team that comes to my side as I breathe my last breath.

And here’s my part: I will finally stop talking about it. I’m not doing this because I feel entitled or above it — I’m doing it because I accept that I will not change hearts nor minds. I will not convince you they weren’t dead the whole time, nor resent you for believing they were despite my infinite declarations otherwise.

Let this be our pact. And I’ll just have to trust you on this — I don’t have Badger and Skinny Pete pointing lasers at your chests to keep you honest. And the truth is, there’s no way everyone is going to read, let alone agree with this deal.

But I’m going to keep my part. I’m done. I’m out. Just one last thing before I go …

I stand by the Lost finale. It’s the story that we wanted to tell, and we told it. No excuses. No apologies. I look back on it as fondly as I look back on the process of writing the whole show. And while I’ll always care what you think, I can’t be a slave to it anymore. Here’s why:

I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really … I was alive.