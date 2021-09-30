The weekend doesn’t officially begin until the first “ladies and gentlemen…” appears in my timeline. In case you’re not on Twitter, first off, please teach me your ways. Also, every Friday, the @CraigWeekend Twitter account tweets the same four-second clip of host Daniel Craig introducing musical guest the Weeknd from a 2020 episode of SNL.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” he says with understated British enthusiasm, “… the Weeknd.”

“I was excited to have so many people following something that I was doing,” Miles Riehle, who runs @CraigWeekend, said about the account’s popularity. But one person who doesn’t follow it is James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. He hadn’t even heard of it until the New York Times brought it to his attention during a recent interview.

As we are speaking, it’s a Friday afternoon, and I am about to see my social media feeds populated with a video of you declaring it to be the weekend. Has the popularity of this gotten back to you in any way? No, what is that?

After the concept was explained to him about how it welcomes people to the weekend, Craig said, “They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

But how does he feel about the week?

(Via the New York Times)