Back in December, rumors surfaced that Gary Busey picked a fight with Meat Loaf, and the two almost came to blows while filming “The Celebrity Apprentice.” Now that the episode in question has aired, it seems to be the other way around: it was Meat Loaf who blew up at Busey when the singer accused our favorite wild animal of stealing paint (video below).
As reality TV meltdowns go, Loaf does pretty well. He seems genuinely enraged, checking off the three S’s of anger: Shouting, Swearing, and Shaking. Mark McGrath physically restrains Loaf, and John Rich at one point pleads, “Meat, don’t do it!” — easily the most plaintive request made of a musician since Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em.
However, after a couple viewings of this video, I’ve decided that the real star is none other than Gary Busey. While Meat Loaf is foaming at the mouth and swearing at him, Busey — a man who can deliver much more memorable threats — barely registers any reaction. It’s like his mind is somewhere else — and it probably is. Busey’s either reminiscing about a mescaline bender at a Nicaraguan cock fight, or he physically left his brain in a suitcase full of highlighters and loose change.
Gary Busey lets his opponents wear themselves out for 70-90 years before he finally strikes.
Meat don’t do it
Don’t worry Matt… he won’t do that.
Meat should sleep on it. Baby, baby. Meat should sleep on it…
Meat is screaming almost as if Gary Busey was a Bat out of Hell.
nice La Schmoove…
@donturtuccio: Golf claps.
Right back at’cha, turtuccio!
*flips collar. Gun fingaz*
So he got his sponges and his yellow paint, but not the blue spray paint. Well two out of three is pretty good, right?
“…suitcase full of highlighters and loose change.”
I bet there was a pair o’ dice in there, too.
“…easily the most plaintive request made of a musician since Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em.”
I believe you’re forgetting Chris Kattan’s plea of, “No, Vanilla” while Mr. Ice came at him with a bat. Apology accepted.
[www.youtube.com]
I like how Meat says “Look into my eyyyyyyes!!”
Then Gary leans forward as if to do it.
DAMN!!!! all that over sponges and paint??? WTF?? hahahaha
Sorry to repost my comment from a Busey post a few months ago, but the mention of the suitcase full of highlighters and loose change made me want to share yet again:
I once saw Busey on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to LAX. He preboarded and sat in the first row aisle seat, forcing all other passengers to tiptoe around his crazy eyes and giant teeth as we boarded. He had a large metal briefcase full open on his lap. The briefcase was full of loose, unlabeled audio cassette tapes (this was 2007) and highlighters. He was rummaging through the briefcase, obviously miffed that he could not find the particular (unlabeled) tape he wanted. During taxi he got up and knocked on the cockpit door. They let him in. “Don’t they know that’s Gary Busey?” I thought. I’m usually not afraid to fly, but that day was different.
All I can think of is when Vanilla Ice flipped out on that MTV show. “Vanilla, no!”
Is Meatloaf a badass? I always thought he was the Elton John of Hard Rock/Heavy Metal?
