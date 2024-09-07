Whether it’s for her acting, her personal life, or her thirst traps, Sydney Sweeney is rarely out of the headlines. That’s been a blessing and a curse for the actress. On one hand, she can buy a house with a backyard for her dog, Tank. On the other, she can’t even go to her own mom’s party without it turning into a huge scandal. With the Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Immaculate star’s 27th birthday fast approaching (September 12!), let’s take a look back at some of Sweeney’s most memorable moments in the spotlight.

8. Syd’s Garage Let’s begin with one of her non-acting pursuits. Sweeney is a gearhead who loves to repair vintage cars, a process she documents on TikTok. “I always believe in doing absolutely everything that you love,” she told Cosmopolitan. “It does not matter what other people think. There’s no limits to what we can do. You just block out everyone else around you and do what makes you happy. If it’s working on cars or absolutely anything else, we should just do it. Because at the end of the day, your happiness is what’s most important.” 7. New Hollywood Recreates Old Hollywood One of the most iconic photos in Hollywood history is the one of Sophia Loren giving a side-eye to Jayne Mansfield’s cleavage. It even has its own Wikipedia page. In June 2021, Sweeney and her (very game) Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow recreated the pic, with Apatow as Loren and Sweeney dutifully smiling at the camera as Mansfield. Check it out here.

6. “The Bathroom Scene” Is this Sweeney’s best scene on Euphoria? Yes, but even if you disagree, you have to admit that it’s certainly the only one that’s been parodied by Brian Cox. 5. Thirst Trap Photos Sweeney’s most recent internet-breaking moment: her “thirst trap.” She once joked that she was sick of people paying attention to her breasts, when her “booty” deserved just as much attention. Well, all attention was on her backside in an August 2024 Instagram post with the caption, “i think they call this a thirst trap.” You can see the (purposeful) post here.