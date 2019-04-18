HBO/Uproxx

The season premiere of Game Of Thrones came and went, giving us a mix of heartwarming and awkward reunions, amazing burns, and meme feed in the form of Jon Snow’s dragon ride. But mostly, it left us with even more questions heading into the next episode and the four that come after that. How will things resolve? We’ve all got our opinions, but are you ready to defend yours in a fiery trial by conversational combat? Uproxx’s Kimberly Ricci and Jason Tabrys are very ready to do exactly that, and this week, they’re going to discuss Jaime’s fate, Jon Snow’s next move, and more before turning the discussion over to you in the comments section.

Jason: There are so many big questions following the season premiere, but I guess we should dive into the most important and polarizing one first: will Cersei get her damn elephants, and what, exactly, is she going to do with them once she gets them? Because it’s gonna be bad, right? Like, we know she’ll do almost anything to get what she wants. When Qyburn showed up with all that money for Bron, I totally thought she was sending him on a quest to get them elephants. Kim, am I right to think that we haven’t seen the last of Cersei’s elephant fixation?

Kimberly: Well, I’d like to think that you’re right about Cersei’s damn elephants, and since she seemed to be truly obsessed, one would logically think that she’s bound and determined to keep those complaints going. However, she’s also supposedly pregnant with Jaime’s child, and we heard zilch about that matter during the premiere. Yet she’s back on the wine train with Euron Greyjoy talking about getting her pregnant. Consistency is not her strong point right now is what I’m saying, and the elephants might never come up again. Maybe they’re merely a literary Easter egg, since the Golden Company did possess them in the books? They’re a cool nod, but maybe HBO simply doesn’t want to plop them onscreen with all the other beasties running amuck. What can elephants do, really, besides make more chaos? So I’m going with no more elephants.

Jason: Dammit. Fine. I know that it’s a little odd to complain, as a viewer, over being deprived the sight of elephants when we still have two and a half dragons, but I’m very willing to be the person to do it. Speaking of the lil’ psychopath in Cersei’s oven, is the baby daddy, Jaime, ever going to see the kid? And by that, I mean, is Jaime making it out of the north alive? Bran’s presumably on the hunt for him now and all bets are off when it comes to how the Stark kids are going to receive him.