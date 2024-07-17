On Monday night, All American wrapped the 15th and final episode in its sixth season . The episode saw Olivia and Spencer get married after being together for years. During the season, we also saw Spencer get drafted into the NFL, win a Super Bowl, and claim the Super Bowl MVP title. Season six will be the last we see of Spencer as CW revealed that Daniel Ezra, who plays Spencer, will not be a series regular in the show’s potential seventh season. Speaking of that, has the show been renewed for another season.

Has All American Been Renewed For Season 7?

CW has yet to renew All American for a seventh season, but fans can expect that announcement to arrive in the coming weeks. For the past couple of months, rumors have swirled about what the future of All American holds, especially with CW announcing that All American: Homecoming would end after its current third season. Reports suggested that a completely new cast could be brought on for All American if the show is indeed renewed for a seventh season.

These reports have yet to be confirmed, but it will only be a matter of time until we see what’s next for All American.

New episodes of ‘All American’ are available on CW TV on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT and on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT.