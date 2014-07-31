Here Are All Of The Ridiculous GIFs From ‘Sharknado 2’

It looks like we survived yet another Sharknado. Danger’s gonna be here later with his expert analysis, but for now I think these GIFs speak for themselves.
Jesus. This is the dumbest, funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time.
Almost makes me want to watch the movie.
@Aunt Jemima
“Almost” being a synonym for “Never” in this case.
Correct.
Best thread of the week, by far.
If you know how to enjoy things that aren’t high class entertainment, you should definitely watch both Sharknado movies.
Tara Reid was a better Black Widow.
The magnificent bastards topped the original. I’ll be damned. They did, however, miss a golden opportunity to have Biz Markie’s employee ask him about who Fin was only to have him reply “Just a friend.”.
BUT YOU SAY HE’S JUST A FIN, YOU SAY HE’S JUST A FIN!
I was surprised that Finn did not say ” I need propane tanks and you got what I need.”
There’s some weird cameos, including one I don’t think is here with twitter fave Kelly Oxford… but none of them are as good as RICHARD KIND HITTING WITH A SHARK A BAT. HOLY SHIT.
Better cameo:
Andy Dick as an NYPD patrolman, or Billy Ray Cyrus as a Manhattan ER doctor?
How can you choose just one?!
I didn’t recognize many of em, like the twitter lady, or the dude from Shark Tank. Even Judd Hirsch and hat man from 30 Rock didn’t register.
Yeah, several I didn’t recognize. It took me a while to get Judah Friedlander.
I knew from the plastic surgery that the ER nurse was somebody, but I never would’ve guessed Downtown Julie Brown. She should’ve said “we need 10cc’s of morphine, wubba wubba wubba!”
I think the 5th one on the first page is Kelly Oxford.
You mean to tell me nobody got Al Roker and Matt Lauer bonding over shark killing in the the Today studio?
It’s around here somewhere…
This movie….this fucking movie…it was hilarious. Campy, ridiculous fun
To hell with physics. That was just pure visual poetry.
Yolo B’ Us
No love for Jared The Subway Guy, sitting in a NYC subway, under a Subway ad, eating a Subway sub?
What was the most unbelievable part of the film?
A) Mark McGrath telling his son to look for propane tanks, road flares, or weapons of some kind, as they entered a NYC bodega.
B) Mark McGrath and son deciding that they’d fight the sharks by filling plastic squirt guns (found at the NYC bodega) with lighter fluid and using them as homemade, perfectly safe flamethrowers
C) Mark McGrath and his family at a Mets game that had a sold-out crowd cheering the play on the field.
D) Mark McGrath.
It is difficult to live edit something with this much damn meta.
@Otto Man Probably the lack of a Kathie Lee and Hoda segment.
I think one of my favorite parts, (besides all of them) is the implication that the Today Show has shark icons made for their weather board.
Also, was it just me, or did everyone seem very calm about sharks raining from the skies.
Is this what rock bottom in Hollywood looks like? Or is that porn?
Of all the cleverness hidden in the cheese, having Kelly Osbourne getting her head bitten off is the mother of all callbacks #Ozzy #poordove #poorbat
Didn’t even make that connection. Nice!
Amazing work Chet.
Holy hell those gifs are amazing….sad I missed it last night.
“Here is GIFs”. Me talk good.
I was kinda drunk while watching it last night, and the gif is inconclusive for me – that’s not Betsy Brandt getting her head bitten off in the airplane bathroom last night, is it?
We have reached the pinnacle of film making, shut Hollywood down, there is no point anymore.
Cue story of a severely burned 13 year old who tried to make his own flamethrower out of a super soaker in 3..2..
Gotta say, my favorite one is the whale shark. Just always thought it was a cool animal. Largest fish in the world, not a predator? doesn’t mean they won’t fuck your shit up
This is one of the dumbest movies ever along with “Sharkftapuss”, “Megashark VS Giant Octopus”and a few more of these dumber than dumb movie types. They have the worse acting, directing , writing and well the special effects are but laughable. How on earth did anyone get financing for these turkeys?