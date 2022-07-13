Holey Moley wrapped up its fourth season on Tuesday, which is a wild thing to see all typed out like that. Four seasons. Wrap your head around that for a few minutes, if you can. The show is a solid hour of miniature golf contestants getting walloped by ridiculous obstacles that sometimes have childish names. One is called Hole Number Two and it features a row of portable toilets that the contestants have to sprint past before a group of people in ridiculous costumes fling the doors open and send them flying into a pool of brown water. Some holes have zip lines and look legitimately dangerous. Whenever someone wipes out extremely hard, the hosts — Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle — will break out the telestrator and make fun of them while it replays in slow-motion. Holey Moley is America’s finest television program.

I say all of this now, again, because I worry some of you have not been watching. I don’t know why anyone would do this. Why would you deny yourself that much simple joy? Especially when you consider that this season featured, I swear this is true, appearances by The Muppets, and, I swear this is also true, at one point, for reasons that I would explain if the whole thing were not much funnier without context, Pepe the Prawn kidnapped 2022 NBA champion Steph Curry. I feel like you might not believe me on this last thing. Evidence will help. Here, look.

Which, again, perfect. No notes. And yet, somehow, against odds so long you could wrap them around the planet like a lasso and swing it over your head, things got even wilder in the finale. Let me set the scene, quickly:

The winners of the first nine episodes all competed in one last go-round, with three facing off in groups of three, then one of the final three getting eliminated, then the last two facing off in a showdown

Kermit the Frog was in the booth and Miss Piggy was scheduled to perform a big number at the end

The finalists included a number of young and athletic contestants, one of whom was a professional golfer and one of whom owns a miniature golf course, as well as a 63-year-old lady named Kathy who I was very concerned about on every obstacle

There was also a guy who Riggle and Tessitore called “Slip Rick” due to his tendency to wipe out spectacularly on the obstacles. He did not disappoint.

Anyway, moving to the contest. Kathy went up against a 22-year-old professional golfer and an 18-year-old college student on her first hole. Remember how I said I worried about her on the obstacles? There’s a good reason for that. Their hole featured a moving red carpet and a leap onto floating little orbs. Kathy… did not do well.

But then something incredible happened. After the other two girls leaped more successfully and earned better position for their putts on the actual hole, Kathy stepped up from way, way downtown and did… well, this.

HOLE IN ONE

KATHY GOT A HOLE IN ONE

IN THE HOLEY MOLEY FINALS

I need you to understand that I was actually shouting in my living room when this happened. Against all odds and sound judgment and probably the advice of a number of medical professionals, Kathy moved on to the second round.