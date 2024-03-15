Wait, Will There Be A ‘The Bear’ Season 4, Too?

The Bear is currently working in the kitchen towards a June 2024 release for the third season. This will keep the show in an intense burn for three consecutive years straight, and hopefully soon, we’ll find out if Carmy decides to keep his head on straight regarding the restaurant vs. his personal life. Oh, and perhaps he will escape from that refrigerator at some point, too.

FX and Hulu know when to hold onto the reins tight when they’ve got a live one, and that is the case here for sure. Does that mean a fourth season is already in the cards? Reportedly, yes. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the next few seasons are secretly shooting back to back, which means we’ll see a whole lot more of Sydney positioning to take over the culinary world. Alright, I made that last part up, but admit it, that needs to happen. Here’s what THR‘s sources revealed:

Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the Emmy-winning dark comedy has quietly been renewed for a fourth season. While FX declined comment on the pickup, sources note that seasons three and four will film back to back in a bid to keep the show on its annual release target as the cast and creatives continue to line their calendars with feature work as a result of the show’s widespread success.

‘Tis a wise move, too. Not only will the world want multiple additional seasons of The Bear, but the cast is growing increasingly in demand with other projects knocking down their doors. That’s the case for the whole ensemble cast, but in particular, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who is finally receiving his due after many underappreciated TV performances) are signing onto other projects like mad. So, scheduling considerations for The Bear will be much easier if they film a few seasons within a single block of time. It’s a win-win for all interested parties.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)