Back in late 2019, Donald Trump made an unplanned trip to Walter Reed Medical Center, which led to lots of speculation in the media about what might have prompted it. While the then-president’s press team assured inquiring minds that it was nothing more than a routine check-up, Raw Story is reporting that in her new book, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham admits that the hospital visit had more to do with one big a**hole.

According to Grisham, Trump was there to have a colonoscopy—but refused to be anesthetized for the procedure because it would mean temporarily signing over his presidential powers to Mike Pence—and because he didn’t want to be “the butt” (her words) of every late night talk show host’s opening monologue.

Though the procedure took place nearly two years ago, Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t about to let a little thing like the passage of time get in the way of making fun of the former POTUS. “I have to say, it gives me a lot of satisfaction as a late night talk show host to know that he opted to stay awake while they augured his innards with a sewer snake specifically because he didn’t want us making fun of him,” he said. Then, noting that he is “contractually and ethically obligated” to make some jokes about Trump’s colonoscopy, Kimmel delivered a belated lineup of them:

The president went to Walter Reed Hospital for a colonoscopy today. It took a while because the doctor kept accidentally sticking the camera in his mouth. As soon as they switched the camera on, Trump turned around and said, ‘Hey doc, how are the ratings?’ The president’s doctor decided to schedule this procedure after the White House toilet killed itself.”

For the total assault, you can watch the full clip above (it starts around the 2:00 mark).