For Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm sat down to discuss their various roles, including Wiig’s series Palm Royale and Hamm’s stint on Fargo and The Morning Show. But the conversation quickly turned into them talking about being naked together, fake nipples, and a “junk sock” so there is a lot of unpack here.

The two actors just appeared alongside each other on an episode of Saturday Night Live last month, and Hamm reflected on the fast-paced world of a quick change for live television. “The fun part of SNL…one time I was hosting, and we both had quick changes next to each other,” he began. “And you’re like, ‘Get ready,’ and then we’re both naked. They’re literally tearing clothes off of you. You just have to go with it.” This is not the first time the two have been naked around each other, though they must be used to it.

Wiig then went into detail about her last quick change:

WIIG: The last time I was back, I had a quick change. They were stripping me, and I looked over, and Kenan [Thompson] was doing the same thing. I was like, “Oh, we’ve seen each other.” HAMM: All of the parts. It’s fine. It’s only awkward because you have to submit to it. You’re a total mannequin. WIIG: The “in-between sketches” is the most interesting — it’s such a beautiful dance. HAMM: And you never see the seams. My first time hosting was right in the middle of [your time]. And then I hosted three times, and we worked together so much. And then I was at your last show, which was so awesome and fun and, I’m sure, tremendously emotional for you.

Isn’t that the beauty of a live broadcast? At any given moment, there is someone two seconds away from being nude on live television. And that person could be Jon Hamm.

Meanwhile, Hamm had a fun time being nude on both Fargo and The Morning Show, so a quick little SNL wardrobe change is nothing for him!

You can watch the full interview below: