The Fargo season five trailer is here.

I repeat: the Fargo season five trailer is here.

The dark comedy FX series returns after a three-year break with a new star-studded cast. There’s Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, who’s on the hunt for Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, played by Juno Temple, a “seemingly typical Midwestern housewife [who] is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind,” according to the official plot description. In the trailer above, the Ted Lasso star thwarts a burglary using Home Alone-style antics. Sold!

The ensemble also includes Joe Keery from Stranger Things as the sheriff’s son Gator Tillman, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr, Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani as Deputy Indira Olmstead, and Kids in the Hall legend Dave Foley as Danish Graves.

Here’s more:

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

Fargo season five premieres on FX on Tuesday, November 21, and streams on Hulu the next day.