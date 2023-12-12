If you try to explain the plot of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show to someone, they will think you’re insane. “Well, it started as a relatively normal behind-the-scenes look at a morning news show. But then, Steve Carell drove his car off a cliff, Reese Witherspoon reported live from the January 6th insurrection and space, and, oh yeah, Rachel Green had sex with Don Draper.”

The Morning Show co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon recently spoke to Variety about, among other topics, working with Jon Hamm (who is freaking crushing it as an Elon Musk-like figure… it’s a whole thing). “I’ve known the Hammanator for a long, long time,” Aniston said. When Witherspoon asked how they met, she replied, “Paul Rudd! 12 years ago?”

The conversation then turned to a sex scene between Aniston and Hamm’s characters. “Having [director Mimi Leder] there, you’re protected,” the Friends actress said. “I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed.”

She continued:

“That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare. They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

I’m adding Jennifer Aniston calling Jon Hamm “the Hammanator” to the list of crazy things that have happened on The Morning Show.

(Via Variety)