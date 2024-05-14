Only one model has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s “Swimsuit Issue” five times: Elle Macpherson. But Kate Upton is catching up.

Upton appears on the 2024 edition of the annual cover for a fourth time, and first since 2017. “After my first cover with [SI Swimsuit] in 2012, it really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” she told Sports Illustrated. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”

If Upton appears on 300 more covers, she’ll only be (approximately) 150 covers behind Brett Favre!

This year, Upton joins three other incredible women — including brand icons Hunter McGrady and Chrissy Teigen, as well as first-timer Gayle King — who were each honored with individual 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers.

Upton actually presented King with her issue of the magazine on Tuesday’s episode of CBS Mornings. To show her excitement, for both herself and the Emmy-winning anchor, Upton used a Simpsons GIF of Homer Simpson doing Curly’s floor spin from The Three Stooges while sharing a clip from the episode in an Instagram Story. You can see that on Upton’s account before it’s gone.

Here she is talking about the cover on CBS Mornings.

