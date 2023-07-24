Way back in 2015, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus received his own hog-focused road-trip series, Ride With Norman Reedus. The show is still kicking and hasn’t yet been eclipsed by fellow franchise stars’ own AMC reality series, including Colman Domingo’s Bottomless Brunch At Colman’s and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Friday Night In With The Morgans. Perhaps that’s because Reedus’ series theme appears to go hand in hand with Daryl Dixon’s own preference for riding, which is one of the reasons why the previews for the Daryl In Paris spinoff have been somewhat confusing due to no motorcycle or Vespa on the scene.

Still, never fear because Reedus himself keeps riding even when Daryl does not, and somehow, his motorcycle series is now in Season 6 and will continue to air after The Walking Dead Shows, which keep multiplying and extending themselves with every given update. There are so many more stories of humanity among the undead coming your way, but in the meantime, here’s ^^^ a trailer, which proves that Keanu Reeves is aboard as a guest.

From this season’s synopsis, which sounds like the rest of the show, only with Keanu and a Jackass star in tow:

Join Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway and Johnny Knoxville.

Ride with Norman Reedus returns on September 10.