Getty Image
TV

Lili Reinhart Has Apologized For Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Topless Photo Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

There are effective ways of demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was shot eight times in her own home by police officers, and there’s what Lili Reinhart did. On Monday, the Riverdale star uploaded a photo where she’s posing topless to Instagram with the caption, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.” The post was met with immediate backlash (“the only thing that post did is get a bunch of people to talk about lili reinhart’s boobs. it was a thirst trap with a BLM caption. what are the odds that someone looks at a pic of lili’s boobs and says yas lemme demand justice! they’re gonna talk about LILI. not breonna,” reads one tweet) and Reinhart has since deleted it.

The actress also released a statement where she apologized for her “tone deaf” caption.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter. “I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

Here’s how to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, without making it about yourself.

(Via the Huffington Post)

Listen To This
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×