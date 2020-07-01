There are effective ways of demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was shot eight times in her own home by police officers, and there’s what Lili Reinhart did. On Monday, the Riverdale star uploaded a photo where she’s posing topless to Instagram with the caption, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.” The post was met with immediate backlash (“the only thing that post did is get a bunch of people to talk about lili reinhart’s boobs. it was a thirst trap with a BLM caption. what are the odds that someone looks at a pic of lili’s boobs and says yas lemme demand justice! they’re gonna talk about LILI. not breonna,” reads one tweet) and Reinhart has since deleted it.

The actress also released a statement where she apologized for her “tone deaf” caption.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter. “I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

Here’s how to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, without making it about yourself.

Breonna Taylor is not a meme, and neither is her death. She is a Black woman with a life and a story and a personality and loved ones. Please consider this before your next quirky post or retweet. — Beyoncé✨ (@Miss_Ethiopiaa) June 23, 2020

(Via the Huffington Post)