Maya Rudolph Said Men Gave Her A Hard Time About Her Hair On ‘Saturday Night Live’

09.16.18 11 mins ago

NBC

Maya Rudolph scored the cover of this week’s New York Times Magazine, with a story about her storied career, including her new show Forever, which hit Amazon this week. And like most women who’ve made their way through Saturday Night Live, she had stories. In the candid profile, Rudolph opened up about how being bi-racial has affected her career, especially during her seven year SNL stint.

A lot of it had to do with her hair. Rudolph — the daughter of the late soul singer Minnie Riperton and the producer and songwriter Richard Rudolph — referred to her hair as “super, super, superthick and supercurly,” saying it was often the subject of fun as a kid.

Things didn’t get better when she grew up. It was a sore point when she got to SNL. Her hair was so thick it had trouble getting under the copious wigs she had to wear.

Every Friday night, Rudolph would have her weekly blowouts in the hair department, right by various men’s dressing rooms.

