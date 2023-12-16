Jeopardy! is once again down to one host. Mayim Bialik announced that she will no longer host the syndicated game show.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a pat of the Jeopardy! family.” The former The Big Bang Theory actress added, “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Variety has more:

Following Trebek’s death in November 2020, Bialik was one of several rotating celebrity guest hosts to join the series in the following year. After standing executive producer Mike Richards had negotiated a contract to take over as permanent host of Jeopardy!, a subsequent unraveling of scandals quickly led to his ousting from the program. Bialik took over as a guest host during the turbulent period, soon after becoming a permanent host, alternating duties with Ken Jennings, who first showed his “Jeopardy!” mastery as a contestant in 2003 and has become the highest-earning American game show contestant in history through his return trips to the series.

Without Bialik, who nobly declined to host Celebrity Jeopardy! in observance of the then-ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Ken Jennings to expected to be the show’s only host.