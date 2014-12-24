Meet All The New Characters And The Actors Who Play Them In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5

#HBO #Game of Thrones
12.24.14 4 years ago 24 Comments

Game of Thrones season five is coming up sooner than we might think. Shooting is wrapped, and HBO expect it to debut its fifth season sometime around the end of March or beginning of April. We’ve had a few glimpses of the action, Maisie Williams has revealed some mysterious clues as to the future of Arya Stark, and we know that Sansa Stark is involved in a “super traumatic” scene that’s not in the books yet.

We also know that the next season will use material from A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons, and that much of it will take place in Dorne, the homeland of Oberyn Martell (RIP). Many of the new cast members, in fact, are family members of Oberyn.

As we head into the new year and another season of Game of Thrones, it’s a good time to familiarize (or re-familiarize) ourselves with the new characters and the actors who play them. I’ve also included Twitter addresses for them all, except Jonathan Pryce, who has no Twitter account because he’s old and has been in everything and he doesn’t need our validation. Those Sand Sisters, on the other hand, look like they’re going to be fun to hang out with.

Alexander Siddig (Twitter) — Doran Martell, the ruling Prince of Dorne, and the elder brother of Oberyn Martell.

Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Filmmaker: "Cairo Time"

Getty Images

Toby Sebastian (Twitter) — Trystane Martell, the son of Doran Martell.

Nell Tiger Free (Twitter) — Myrcella Baratheon, Cersei’s daughter (previously Aimee Richardson)

Keisha Castle-Hughes (Twitter) — Obara Sand, the eldest of the “Sand Snakes,” the bastard daughters of Oberyn Martell.

https://twitter.com/JHenwick/status/522869855762931714

Jessica Henwick (Twitter) — Nymeria Sand, the second-eldest Sand Snake

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Twitter)– Tyene Sand, another Sand Snake.

Bonus — The three Sand Sisters together.

https://twitter.com/kecahumo/status/524541548256444416

DeObia Oparei (Twitter) — Areo Hotah, the captain of the Dornish palace guard

Jonathan Pryce (No Twitter) — High Sparrow, the leader of the militant faithful in King’s Landing

'Dark Blood' Photocall - 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival

Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham (Twitter) — Septa Unella, one of the “Most Devout,” the ruling council of the Faith of the Seven

Enzo Cilenti (Twitter) — Yezzan, a Yunkish nobleman and slave trader

Michael Condron (Twitter) — Bowen Marsh, First Steward of the Night’s Watch

https://twitter.com/BelfastMikey/status/297064656319676416

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Twitter) — Malko (original to the TV series)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSa song of ice and firegame of thronesGEROGE R.R. MARTINHBOPRINCE OBERYN

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP