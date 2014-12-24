Meet All The New Characters And The Actors Who Play Them In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5

Game of Thrones season five is coming up sooner than we might think. Shooting is wrapped, and HBO expect it to debut its fifth season sometime around the end of March or beginning of April. We’ve had a few glimpses of the action, Maisie Williams has revealed some mysterious clues as to the future of Arya Stark, and we know that Sansa Stark is involved in a “super traumatic” scene that’s not in the books yet.

We also know that the next season will use material from A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons, and that much of it will take place in Dorne, the homeland of Oberyn Martell (RIP). Many of the new cast members, in fact, are family members of Oberyn.

As we head into the new year and another season of Game of Thrones, it’s a good time to familiarize (or re-familiarize) ourselves with the new characters and the actors who play them. I’ve also included Twitter addresses for them all, except Jonathan Pryce, who has no Twitter account because he’s old and has been in everything and he doesn’t need our validation. Those Sand Sisters, on the other hand, look like they’re going to be fun to hang out with.

Alexander Siddig (Twitter) — Doran Martell, the ruling Prince of Dorne, and the elder brother of Oberyn Martell.

Toby Sebastian (Twitter) — Trystane Martell, the son of Doran Martell.

Nell Tiger Free (Twitter) — Myrcella Baratheon, Cersei’s daughter (previously Aimee Richardson)

Keisha Castle-Hughes (Twitter) — Obara Sand, the eldest of the “Sand Snakes,” the bastard daughters of Oberyn Martell.

Jessica Henwick (Twitter) — Nymeria Sand, the second-eldest Sand Snake

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Twitter)– Tyene Sand, another Sand Snake.

Bonus — The three Sand Sisters together.

DeObia Oparei (Twitter) — Areo Hotah, the captain of the Dornish palace guard

Jonathan Pryce (No Twitter) — High Sparrow, the leader of the militant faithful in King’s Landing

Hannah Waddingham (Twitter) — Septa Unella, one of the “Most Devout,” the ruling council of the Faith of the Seven

Enzo Cilenti (Twitter) — Yezzan, a Yunkish nobleman and slave trader

Michael Condron (Twitter) — Bowen Marsh, First Steward of the Night’s Watch

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Twitter) — Malko (original to the TV series)