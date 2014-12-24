Meet All The New Characters And The Actors Who Play Them In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5

Game of Thrones season five is coming up sooner than we might think. Shooting is wrapped, and HBO expect it to debut its fifth season sometime around the end of March or beginning of April. We’ve had a few glimpses of the action, Maisie Williams has revealed some mysterious clues as to the future of Arya Stark, and we know that Sansa Stark is involved in a “super traumatic” scene that’s not in the books yet.
We also know that the next season will use material from A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons, and that much of it will take place in Dorne, the homeland of Oberyn Martell (RIP). Many of the new cast members, in fact, are family members of Oberyn.
As we head into the new year and another season of Game of Thrones, it’s a good time to familiarize (or re-familiarize) ourselves with the new characters and the actors who play them. I’ve also included Twitter addresses for them all, except Jonathan Pryce, who has no Twitter account because he’s old and has been in everything and he doesn’t need our validation. Those Sand Sisters, on the other hand, look like they’re going to be fun to hang out with.
Alexander Siddig (Twitter) — Doran Martell, the ruling Prince of Dorne, and the elder brother of Oberyn Martell.
Toby Sebastian (Twitter) — Trystane Martell, the son of Doran Martell.
Nell Tiger Free (Twitter) — Myrcella Baratheon, Cersei’s daughter (previously Aimee Richardson)
Keisha Castle-Hughes (Twitter) — Obara Sand, the eldest of the “Sand Snakes,” the bastard daughters of Oberyn Martell.
https://twitter.com/JHenwick/status/522869855762931714
Jessica Henwick (Twitter) — Nymeria Sand, the second-eldest Sand Snake
Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Twitter)– Tyene Sand, another Sand Snake.
Bonus — The three Sand Sisters together.
https://twitter.com/kecahumo/status/524541548256444416
DeObia Oparei (Twitter) — Areo Hotah, the captain of the Dornish palace guard
Jonathan Pryce (No Twitter) — High Sparrow, the leader of the militant faithful in King’s Landing
Hannah Waddingham (Twitter) — Septa Unella, one of the “Most Devout,” the ruling council of the Faith of the Seven
Enzo Cilenti (Twitter) — Yezzan, a Yunkish nobleman and slave trader
Michael Condron (Twitter) — Bowen Marsh, First Steward of the Night’s Watch
https://twitter.com/BelfastMikey/status/297064656319676416
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Twitter) — Malko (original to the TV series)
Had no idea Mr. Eko was cast in this season. I hope he beats people up with his Jesus stick
Wait just a goddamn minute. Both shows have a smoke monster…Are they ON THE ISLAND?!
@Aunt Jemima Awwwwwwwwwwww shit, we’re through the looking glass here people!
@Horatio Cornblower Everybody Hates Malko
No casting of Arianne Martell (to be played, of course, by Sunny Leone, Janina Gavankar or Arianny Celeste)??? This is FAIL
Good to see Dr. Bashir back
Now we get to play “Who doesn’t get brutally murdered by the end of the season.” Many will enter few will win.
Adebisiiii!!! I think he would make an excellent Areo Hotah in my opinion. Imagine that dude with an giant axe. Also, why wouldn’t they cast someone more accurate to the books for Doran? He is wheelchair bound and suffers gout. It’s the main reason Hotah is like his shadow, to carry him onto chairs,bed,privy.
“original to the TV series”? ugh
They’ve burned up so much book story so fast, they’re bound to be starting to make things up themselves now.
Stick to your books then, NERD.
They’re either past the books and introducing a character us book nerds don’t know about, or else they’re trying to introduce as many black characters as they can, so that when GRRM inevitably kills them they can avoid The Walking Dead criticisms.
@Horatio Cornblower Everybody Hates Malko*
*whoops
I’m waiting for the porn actresses list.
Malko ends in a vowel, must be Black Italian.
Seriously, I will watch anything with Adewale in it.
I think the best guess would be that Malko is just a newly named character from Tyrion’s story whose name also starts with an M.
“A Midget?” -Butters
Alko, the alcoholic dwarf? I LOVED THAT GUY!
Yeah, I thought Adebisi would have been a lock for Areo. @NoHeadStark I’m guessing some prostetics for Siddig; regardless he’s a really good actor and very good for that role.
Cold Hand Luke (1967)
Still bummed about the Myrcella recast. Interesting how similar-looking the new girl is.
Yeah I know what you mean. I really developed a strong bond with the first actress. Her 34 seconds of screen time and zero lines of dialog really struck a chord with me. She WAS Myrcella. I don’t know how we’ll go on, but we must. Does time mend a wounded heart? We shall see. We. Shall. See.
*wildly masturbates while choking myself with my belt*
I hate to be the guy who says “I always pictured Areo Hotah as a white guy and now I’m gonna have to either start picturing a different guy all together while I read or just say fuck it and keep picturing him as a white guy and then have to get used to it when the show comes on” but I always pictured Areo Hotah as a white guy and now I’m gonna have to either start picturing a different guy all together while I read or just say fuck it and keep picturing him as a white guy and then have to get used to it when the show comes on.
Cannot freaking WAIT!!
Always been a fan of Siddig’s from ST:DS9