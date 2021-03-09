While continuing to sift through the ramifications of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, The View’s Meghan McCain went on a rant about the British monarchy that left Whoopi Goldberg so visually stunned that her facial reaction has people cracking up on social media.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning as McCain used her time during the panel discussion to talk about her childhood playing George Washington with her siblings while touting the McCain family legacy of fighting in the Revolutionary War. While she eventually segued into an info dump on the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton and how some British citizens find Prince Harry and Markle’s interview to be poorly timed due to Prince Philip’s failing health, McCain returned to her rant about the proud American tradition of toppling monarchies, which she called “stupid.” It was all very weird, and yet very in character for McCain, who tends to make every topic about her.

Whoopi, who has never been shy about shutting McCain down or letting her know when she’s going off the rails, didn’t even know how to react this time around and sat there with a puzzled look on her face before simply saying, “OK.”

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

After the clip of Goldberg’s reaction went viral, the social media reactions started pouring in as everyone couldn’t get enough of Whoopi’s face:

The New Whoopi meme of her shutting down foolish co-host Meghan McCain. #TheView pic.twitter.com/j7rc4DjIAj — Chantay Berry 💛💛 (@iamchanteezy) March 9, 2021

Meghan: I love my country …patriotism …Mount Vernon …4 Fathers …blah, blah, blah Whoopi: Okaaay…??#TheView pic.twitter.com/lpjd39zBQu — Chris Tina (@ChrisTina242527) March 9, 2021

Lmao…..after all that nonsense MeAgain was rambling, she finishes and Whoopi is like “uh….okay.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/d3axVd1KQ5 — Pepperment Petty “I am not a cat” (@iamprettypetty) March 9, 2021

Whoopi is not here for John McCain's daughter (aka Me, Me, Me) today & I'm loving every second of it 🤣🤣 #TheView pic.twitter.com/eYDGHGxxHY — Beth Frank (@farbav) March 9, 2021

#TheView Whoopi is back to fully medicated due to a certain coworker. pic.twitter.com/5MfNtKUuxj — RMFD (@uasknortelln) March 9, 2021

You can see McCain’s full rant below at the 4:40 mark. Although, you’ll find that Whoopi’s reaction was left out of this The View clip on Twitter:

PIERS MORGAN STORMS OFF MEGHAN MARKLE DISCUSSION: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the U.K. Monday, receiving a very different reception—the co-hosts react to the backlash. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dIzqDJcQXD — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2021

