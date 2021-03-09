ABC
Whoopi Goldberg’s Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant About The British Royal Family Is A Whole Mood

While continuing to sift through the ramifications of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, The View’s Meghan McCain went on a rant about the British monarchy that left Whoopi Goldberg so visually stunned that her facial reaction has people cracking up on social media.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning as McCain used her time during the panel discussion to talk about her childhood playing George Washington with her siblings while touting the McCain family legacy of fighting in the Revolutionary War. While she eventually segued into an info dump on the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton and how some British citizens find Prince Harry and Markle’s interview to be poorly timed due to Prince Philip’s failing health, McCain returned to her rant about the proud American tradition of toppling monarchies, which she called “stupid.” It was all very weird, and yet very in character for McCain, who tends to make every topic about her.

Whoopi, who has never been shy about shutting McCain down or letting her know when she’s going off the rails, didn’t even know how to react this time around and sat there with a puzzled look on her face before simply saying, “OK.”

After the clip of Goldberg’s reaction went viral, the social media reactions started pouring in as everyone couldn’t get enough of Whoopi’s face:

You can see McCain’s full rant below at the 4:40 mark. Although, you’ll find that Whoopi’s reaction was left out of this The View clip on Twitter:

(Via The View on Twitter)

