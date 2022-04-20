Mindhunter hasn’t been canceled, it’s on “indefinite hold,” but it’s unlikely that Netflix’s serial killer series will return for a third season. “It’s a 90-hour work week. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted,” executive producer David Fincher explained, adding that “for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show.” Netflix’s plummeting stock isn’t a positive sign for more Mindhunter, either, which is a shame, because the proposed plot for season three sounds great.

“What they were going to do with season three was they were going to go [to] Hollywood,” Mindhunter director Andrew Dominik told Collider. “So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness… That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

Maybe Ford and Tench could have studied the Golden State’s greatest menace of them all: Pete Campbell (I’m of the belief that every show should have a sunny California season, even, like, House of the Dragon). Alas, we’ll never find out.

(Via Collider)