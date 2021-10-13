Dave Chappelle makes several remarks against trans people in his new Netflix special, The Closer, including declaring himself “team TERF” in defense of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the special, saying that “we don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line,” but the company’s transgender employees and co-worker allies are staging a walkout next week over Chappelle’s comments. Via the LA Times:

On Oct. 20, members of the Netflix employee resource group Trans* and their allies will take a “day of rest” prompted by their concerns about Chappelle’s The Closer. “I encourage all [members of] Trans* and allies not to work for Netflix that day. … As we’ve discussed through Slack, email, texts and everything in between, our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held,” a Netflix employee posted Monday in a public, company Slack channel comprising more than 800 staffers representing “gender minorities of all sorts and their allies.”

The message continues, “I encourage us all to state clearly that we, as Netflix employees are stunning not simply when we are doing the work that our roles demand of us but also when we challenge the very principles of our company.”

Last week, GLAAD released a statement about Chappelle’s special and history of anti-LGBTQ jokes. “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree,” the statement reads.

In response to the backlash, Chappelle said, “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

(Via the Los Angeles Times)