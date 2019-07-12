Netflix

Netflix brings a family-favorite blockbuster and an original flick starring some Marvel heavyweights to fans this July. The streaming platform welcomes Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins sequel first, an inventive re-imagining of the classic children’s story that sees Blunt deliver an updated, quintessentially British version of the magical nanny. For action fans, Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in a thriller about two men forced to work together to stay alive.

Here’s a round-up of everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of July 12th.

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns (film streaming 7/9)

Remaking a classic like Mary Poppins is a tall order but luckily, Disney entrusted Emily Blunt with bringing the magical nanny back to life on the big screen. This new iteration follows a younger set of Banks children. Mary Poppins arrives after the death of their mother to teach them a lesson in fun and to help her former charges, now all grown-up, hold onto their family house. With Lin Manuel-Miranda and Blunt leading the charge, the music here is fantastic, but it’s Blunt’s portrayal of a strict, witty, quintessential British nanny that really elevates this sequel.

Point Blank (Netflix film streaming 7/12)

Marvel buddies Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie team up for another high-octane action flick, just without superheroes. Mackie plays an emergency room nurse who must join forces with Grillo’s wanted criminal to save the life of his wife and unborn child. The two make an odd couple as they dodge bullets, evade bad guys in PT Cruiser chases, and bicker every step of the way, but the stunts are wild and the two have an insane amount of chemistry.