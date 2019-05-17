Netflix

Netflix continues to deliver followup seasons to some of its biggest break-out shows this week.

First up is Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act, the talk-show where the former Daily Show correspondent airs his thoughts on world events. Come for the funny jokes, stay for the in-depth commentary. And after, check out the second season of the Danish sci-fi series, The Rain, which explores the origins of the deadly virus plaguing the world and just how it can be stopped.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this week of May 17th.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Netflix series streaming 5/12)

The former Daily Show correspondent returns to his wildly popular talk show which, oddly enough, is now Netflix’s longest-running one as well (technically, Chelsea Handler’s series only made it two seasons). Minhaj doles out more thought-provoking, hilarious quips about news around the world with a handful of new episodes. Considering the first season of the show spurred Saudi Arabia to pull an episode, count on this season to stir even more controversy.

The Rain: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 5/17)

The Danish sci-fi series is back for round two as the survivors of a mysteriously fatal natural disaster — a virus carried by rainfall that wipes out most of Scandinavia — continue their search for answers. Simone and her younger brother, Rasmus, have escaped the government facility intent on experimenting on them, but with the virus now all but controlling Rasmus because of his immunity, the group searches for a cure to save him.