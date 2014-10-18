Enjoy These Next Level Halloween Costumes From TV Comedies

Don’t fret if you’re struggling to come up with a Halloween costume this year, the characters from your favorite TV comedies have got you covered. Let’s look at some of the next level costumes featured on our favorite TV comedies.

1. The Office — Michael Scott as Two-headed Michael Scott

2. Bob’s Burgers — Louise as Edward Scissorhands, Tina as Mommy Mummy, and Gene as Queen Latifah U.N.I.T.Y. phase

3. Roseanne — Roseanne as Prince

4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — Carlton as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

5. Parks and Recreation — Ann as Olympic Gymnast, Leslie as “We Can Do It” poster star Rosie The Riveter

6. Community — Ben as Michelle Kwan

7. The Mindy Project — Mindy as Lil’ Wayne

8. Parks and Recreation — Andy as Chuck Liddell

9. The Office — Kevin as Charlie Brown

10. South Park — Chef as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”