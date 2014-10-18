Enjoy These Next Level Halloween Costumes From TV Comedies

Don’t fret if you’re struggling to come up with a Halloween costume this year, the characters from your favorite TV comedies have got you covered. Let’s look at some of the next level costumes featured on our favorite TV comedies.
1. The Office — Michael Scott as Two-headed Michael Scott
2. Bob’s Burgers — Louise as Edward Scissorhands, Tina as Mommy Mummy, and Gene as Queen Latifah U.N.I.T.Y. phase
3. Roseanne — Roseanne as Prince
4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — Carlton as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone
5. Parks and Recreation — Ann as Olympic Gymnast, Leslie as “We Can Do It” poster star Rosie The Riveter
6. Community — Ben as Michelle Kwan
7. The Mindy Project — Mindy as Lil’ Wayne
8. Parks and Recreation — Andy as Chuck Liddell
9. The Office — Kevin as Charlie Brown
10. South Park — Chef as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”
Roseanne always crushed Halloween costumes. That show put some serious effort into it.
Their haunted house with Jackie as the head on the table was the cat’s ass
I don’t know why, but Zombie Woody Allen is just fucking amazing on all levels.
Chang was Peggy Fleming you racist!
Just been proven racist by the racist prover.
well played both you.
It’s also weird to see him referred to by his first name.
Anne wasn’t “Olympic Gymnast” she was Lolo Jones because they totally look like each other
#thatsthejoke
Can’t be, her costume has a medal.
Of all these lists, I have yet to see the ‘fuck her right in the pussy’ guy.
Seriously, you’re going to leave out Abed as the alien? That was one of the most amazing Halloween costumes I’ve ever seen.
Bookface from The Office is the winner for me. I went as that costume at work and a manager called my Bookface for years. Great stuff