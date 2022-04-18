What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. (TIE) The Kardashians (Hulu series) Yes, this is happening again. Kim Kardashian and fam are back, and beyond the lead-up controversy, there’s plenty of reason to enjoy speculating whether real-or-not-real is the case in the debut episode. You’ll know the scene in question when you see it (Tristan Thompson amazingly freaks out because he thinks it’s about him, when it isn’t), and the gang attempts to sound like The Godfather while Kim Kardashian vows to go scorched earth against anyone who goes against the fam Kris Jenner is one wild mastermind. 10. (TIE) Turning Red (Pixar film on Disney+) Pixar’s offerings have been uneven lately, to say the very least, but they’re back in fine form with this rager that’s one of their best offerings in a decade. Female adolescence is at the forefront, and things get existential again, much like in Soul. Be ready to laugh and cry and feel broken down while thanking this movie for the experience. This one does the trick much better than Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret if you know what I’m saying. Give up and surrender to the panda. You won’t be sorry, and you might gain some much needed perspective from tucking into this delightful yarn.

9. Bad Vegan (Netflix series) The story of famed vegan restauranteur Sarma Melngailis, who fell from grace in the clutches of Anthony Strangis, is truly one of the stranger grifting stories out there these days. The show’s subject has followed up on her revived notoriety by protesting how Netflix marketed this show is at least one seemingly unorthodox way. There’s an odd Alec Baldwin connection in there, and Sarma’s food enchanted Gisele and Tom, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson while it was hot. Then Sarma and her fake dog-immortality/black-ops dude squandered $2 million of investors’ and employees’ dollars, but at least ol’ Leon is still kicking. 8. Taboo (BBC One/FX series on Hulu) Tom Hardy’s almost always intense, but he gets cryptic here in this 2017 series that a lot of people are recently discovering. He’s portraying The Devil Delaney with “taboo” romantic interests, all while he’s back to take over his later father’s business interests, if only he can stay alive long ago to do so. And if he can also shake off the super confident character portrayed by Jessie Buckley. They’re a captivating combo while this show’s atmospheric touches makes up for any storytelling shortcomings.

7. Woke (Hulu series) The Marshall Todd and Keith Knight-created series about “Keef Knight,” cartoonist, picks up in world where business = wokeness. Keef and his ragtag group of friends are attempting to do the activist thing while also climbing that ladder further as a marketable artist. Those worlds collide in a world where talking trashcans also exist, so expect heavy nerding here and razor-sharp satire. Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, and JB Smoove star, and Maurice “Mo” Marable is still executive producing, so you’re in good hands. 6. Bridgerton (Netflix series) Alright, so this season isn’t quite as sexed up as the original outing, but the love life of Anthony Bridgerton is still captivating as heck while the show, overall, maintains its momentum without the show’s first-season MVP. Really, though, they should have at least talked about The Duke more, or let people know how he and Daphne are doing together while physically apart. Still, one can’t resist this gem, which will run for multiple more seasons, so get caught up already.

5. Outer Range (Amazon Prime) This ain’t Yellowstone, but it could draw in a rabid crowd on its own merits. Josh Brolin portrays a rancher in Wyoming, and something very strange is taking place out on that terrain. And wildly, that terrain could make you momentarily think of those expansive scenes in No Country For Old Men with Brolin’s character. Here, he’s dealing with a supernatural mystery and a missing young woman, and there are other forces at work, naturally, where humans might be more frightening than whatever a black void is dealing out. Stay tuned for revelations and a profit-hungry family, so in other words, there’s plenty of drama. 4. Tokyo Vice (HBO Max series) Heat and Miami Vice reboot director Michael Mann heads into the neon-soaked grittiness of the Japanese underworld. An American journalist (Ansel Elgort) and a dogged detective (Ken Watanabe) are doing their best to put a stop to some yakuza action, and Elgort put a ton of prep into this role, including learning a hefty amount of Japanese. It’s a slick crime thriller with less Heat than one would prefer, but it’s an engrossing slow burn of a watch so far.