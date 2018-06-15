Netflix

When Netflix announced that it would be rebooting the classic makeover show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, many were curious to see how it would fit into a more modern (but still desperately in need of growth) television landscape. However, as soon as the first season of Queer Eye landed in February, viewers were hooked. The new Fab Five took the tried and true makeover formula and turned it into something new and fresh, focusing on meeting their “heroes” where they are emotionally and physically while helping them find their best selves. While gently showing these men that they are capable of change, Queer Eye also became the feel-good show of 2018, moving viewers to tears, understanding, and laughter in equal measure.

As the second season hits Netflix today, even more viewers will be drawn to the shows hopeful message and overwhelming positivity. Tan France, the Fab Five’s style guru, was kind enough to talk to UPROXX about the new season, helping people open up, and common mistakes that people make when building their personal style.

I’m going to be honest: even though this is a phone interview, I was definitely much more conscientious in picking out my outfit today.

The funny thing is that so many people say that, but on the phone it’s interesting. You know I can’t see you, Alyssa!

I know that intellectually, but I still reminded myself “colors and patterns are our friends! You don’t want to let Tan down!”

That makes me happy.

Good. So I saw the Betty Who video this morning. Amazing.

It’s good, right?

Was that as fun to film as it looked? Because it looked like a total blast.

Yes! So here’s the thing. So it was a really, really long day, and sometimes at the end of those days, you can feel so done and so beat. I was so energetic. I couldn’t sleep. It was such a fun day. She is a sweetheart. I’d never met her before, but a couple of the other boys know her quite well, Bobby and Karamo. They said how lovely she is, but I wasn’t prepared for just how lovely she was, and she was just so warm and receptive and helpful. Honestly, I had such an awesome day.

Let me tell you this as a side note. The last time we did something like this where I had to dance in front of other people — I’m not comfortable with dancing at all — but we did this for the opening credits of season one and I couldn’t sleep the night before. Like I felt physically sick. I was just so nervous. But because of all that has happened over the last three months, I went into that music video thinking, “I can do this! I’m totally fine with this.” And it felt great.

It’s been a crazy few months for you guys. I mean, the first season blew up so fast. Everybody was watching it. Everybody was in love with it. Everybody was crying on their couch. What was that transition like for you, even beyond the tens of thousands of Instagram followers?

Actually, I don’t want to discredit Instagram because that’s where I see the true connection. On the streets and in my PMs is where I see the true reaction from the followers of the show because I have a plethora of PMs every day from people all over the world saying how the show has impacted them, their lives, and their opinions, and some of those opinions were somewhat negative. People that look like me, sound like me, dress like me, up until the point that they saw the show. So for me, yes, the Instagram following got huge and that’s lovely, but it comes with amazing messages from people that are offering so much support for what we’re doing and what we’re trying to achieve. But then also on the street, I don’t think I expected this so soon.

I don’t know if you’ll realize, at this point, but it’s only been three and a half months. That is shocking. This has only been three and a half months that the show has been out, and our lives changed exponentially. I mean, I can’t just go to the grocery store and think that I can do it in five minutes any more back home. That’s not a possibility. I have to plan an extra 15 to 20 minutes for people who want to say hi and tell me how the show has affected them. So yeah! At every level, it’s affected my life.

I can imagine that it’s been a real adjustment. As you’re working with people on the show, what have you found is sort of the biggest hurdle for them to overcome as you work with them and help them achieve their best life?

So, on the show, with our heroes and heroine, the biggest issue is getting them to open up. Actually, not so much with Momma Tammye in season two. She was a little more open. I think that by nature of being a woman she’s a lot more comfortable with opening up and talking about her emotions, but for the men that we’ve helped up until now, the biggest hurdle is getting them to really talk about their feelings. That’s not something that men usually do very comfortably, especially not straight men. So that has been the biggest hurdle when we initially meet them.

But it’s funny within the first couple of days after they realize just how much you’re wanting them to open up to us and tell us about their life, we seem to open up the flood and then it’s everything that is spilling out and it’s not just, “Let me tell you about what’s going on in my life right now,” it’s “how I got to this point from being a kid to now.” And that feels really special because they’ve finally been given a platform to be able to talk about what they’ve gone through, what they’ve been through.