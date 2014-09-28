‘SNL’ Season 40 Premiere Discussion: Chris Pratt And Ariana Grande

This wasn’t even that great of an episode — only the stretch from “Marvel Can’t Fail” to “Bad Boys” stood out, and “Animal Hospital” was downright horrible — but at least it was likable and relaxed, two words I would also use to describe Chris Pratt, along with “handsome,” “charming,” and “who’s the better celebrity couple: Pratt/Anna Faris or Nick Offerman/Megan Mullally?” There’s still some work to be done, obviously, but this could prove to be a pretty decent year, and that’s all we can really ask from SNL.
Cold Open
Immediately, we’re in full blown “mocking the NFL” mode. There are many ways to make fun of that potato in a suit Roger Goodell — I’m partial to Kissing Suzy Kolber’s fake Nathan for You — but there’s not nearly enough of it here. Instead, Kenan and Jay trot out their well-worn Ray Lewis and Shannon Sharpe impressions to make a point about former players who did bad things commenting on current players doing bad things, but that requires a knowledge of who these men are and what they did. Not a terrible start, just weird that it was placed so high.
He-Man and Lion-O
Chris Pratt and Taran Killam touching their junk as He-Man and Lion-O: messy, but good. Chris Pratt and Taran Killam touching their junk as He-Man and Lion-O, while Ariana Grande does the same as She-Ra: messy and weird, but also good. Chris Pratt and Taran Killam touching their junk as He-Man and Lion-O, while Ariana Grande does the same as She-Ra, and also Taran’s wife, Marvel Universe mainstay Cobie Smulders, is there for some reason: (would have been) GREAT. Oh well.
Animal Hospital
I don’t know what time “Animal Hospital” aired last night, but whenever it was, mark it as my first SNL groan of the season. I’d rather watch an entire season of Animal Practice than see this sketch again.
Weekend Update: Girl You Wish
The longest Weekend Update in recent memory was actually…pretty good. Look, it’s a bummer that Cecily Strong isn’t behind the desk anymore, and vanilla muffin Colin Jost still is, but she’s better at character work anyway, so if her not being the Amy to Jost’s Seth means we get more Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party, then I’m fine it.
Weekend Update: Leslie Jones
I’m also fine with more #1 Ghost Whisperer fan Leslie Jones…
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson
…and newest cast member Pete Davidson, who made the quite first impression (not doing an impression certainly helped). He’s only 20 years old, and it’s clear the cast feels protective of him (notice how many people were pointing at Davidson to share the spotlight with Pratt during the closing credits), but despite nearly breaking almost the entire time, he never stumbled over the joke, which is more than you can say about Aidy Bryant in the cold open, and in a single segment about sucking guy’s d*cks, he seemed like a stronger addition to SNL than an entire season’s worth of Brooks Wheelan ever did.
Weekend Update: Colin and Michael
To his credit, Jost marginally improved from last season to this one, while Michael Che’s already a natural, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who saw him on The Daily Show.
Not bad in my opinion, but I clearly need more Beck Bennett and Leslie Jones in my life. Also, welcome Pete Davidson.
My esteemed and oft-cited take on this episode:
-Pete Davidson bit was great. Writing was good in this bit, he was surprisingly great.
-The fat chick (Addy Bryant Delta Burke?) is just plain as shit. There’s nothing going on there with talent
-The writing room doesn’t seem to go past the first idea that’s thrown out there
-Michael Che was wooden and boring on Daily Show and he was the same here. Why is everyone glomming on to this dude?
-Jost sucks in writing and sucks as Weekend Update anchor.
Thank you *adjusts monocle, puts top hat on, walks away*
Pete Davidson and Leslie Jones are the only people who showed up for this episode. The writing and performances top to bottom were just not good. Che was nervous. The bad boys sketch some people are loving was ass, as was the bar pickup scene. Hell, with the exception of the key and peele rip off and Jones and Davidson’s small time on update this whole episode should have ended up on the editing room floor.
Pete Davidson stole the show. He’s the only person I laughed at.
I can’t believe they had all summer and those first few sketches were the best they had. yikes.
Still, some great signs – Leslie Jones and Jon Davidson killed it and Kyle Mooney looks ready to step up a bit. Bad Boys was one of the funniest skits in the past 14 months or so.
I’m cautiously optimistic. Still, without Taran Killem to anchor the show, I think it’d fall apart for sure. He’s taking a lot on.
SNL is falling apart. Cecily Strong may have a nice head shot but she is just not funny, for that matter neither is Aidy Bryant. The only one with a spark of talent is Kate Hudson. Kristen Wigg, Kate Hudson ppl like them all have special talent you cant teach or buy. Its got to be there. Without good writing there isnt much a performer can do. The writing is getting really bad!
Eerrr cough Kate McKinnon cough cough
You can only do romantic comedies for so long, you know…
kate hudson?
In Hammond’s defense, it seemed like the whole show was having volume issues. During Grande’s performances her backup singers were overpowering her, there were some other issues in some sketches too.
I actually thought once Update got in a few minutes that both guys did a pretty good job.
I would take Leslie Jones and Michael Che for Weekend Update.
Absolutely. The face she made near the end was just perfect.
I’d take an hour of Leslie Jones just doing stand up over SNL. She had me in tears
Che wasn’t very good on Update. He stumbled on a lot of his lines and seemed genuinely uncomfortable. He also looked at the camera with a quiet look of desperation, the look of someone who has never been filmed. He was more comfortable near the end, still not a great performance. Pete stole that segment.
Aidy Bryant is just plain not funny in any sketch she does.
THANK you… Been saying that for the last 2 years as well. She is the 2010’s version of Molly Shannon – not funny, and annoying as fuck
She has one character persona and just repeats it ad nauseum. All she does is act shy then say something racy while moving her neck side to side. That’s literally all she can do.
Thank you! I’ve been saying that since her first season on the show, and I really don’t see why more people don’t see this. Maybe they just feel sorry for the fat chick, but she is just awful in everything she does. Wake up, people! SHE’S NOT FUNNY!!!
I thought it was a decent episode. Pete Davidson was pretty great, his Update bit was the biggest laughs of the night for me.
The NFL skits were kinda poor, and it was a little disappointing that there were two of them. Especially since the second one reminded me of the Key and Peele skit.
If SNL just had Key n Peele write every episode that could work actually
– Not quite East/West Bowl, but the NFL skit had me laughing with almost every one
-Puzzle quest seemed like every Xbox Live game he Two Best Friends play on their video (so pretty much every crappy homemade xbl game)
-Who was that guy with Grande, and why was there a tarantula in attack mode on his head?
Che as natural? His timing and delivery were not very good, and neither were many of the jokes themselves.
Was it just me or did the camera for Weekend Update through you off? It was really really zoomed in, compare it to prior years and the camera is basically on the desk
Agreed. Maybe it was first show jitters, but Che was pretty mediocre. And Jost still sucks, so I’m not sure about the Weekend Update love. The Girl You Wish… bit was decent, but like others said in the comments, it’s kind of an annoying one trick pony.
Gotta go with Offerman and Mullally over Pratt and Faris, because I don’t find Anna Faris to be very funny.
The other thing.
That.
This.
for those curious and amazed that colin jost was tolerable, here’s why….he learned not smile at his own jokes. its not that the jokes were better or he had better chemistry, etc. He is now literally trained himself to not give a smug smile after every joke. You can even see him struggling to hold his face halfway in. Dont believe me, watch it again. while seth smiled at everything he said, he had a “fun face”, colin on the other hand has such a smug smile that its off putting
How bad must everyone else be doing UPDATE if Jost and Che are supposed to be the best? Kurp saying Che was “already a natural” made me go whaa? We watched two different SNL episodes.
Speaking of Seth, I know he’s doing fine in the ratings, but how long can that last? His show is unfunny and lacks energy. Two very important things for a show airing at 12:30am.
Completely agree with you about the difference between him and Seth, but he was still smiling last night.
I loved the episode. Even the best have a clunker sketch here and there, so whatever.
The opening sketch might have actually been my favorite. Pharoh’s Sharpe impression is absolutely delightful.
I never thought Colin Jost was the black plague of comedy as many of you unfairly do, but this was still a much improved Update with a ton of potential moving forward. I’m really excited about it. And that Pete Davidson fella sure is going placed.
Chris Pratt was solid, not necessarily underwhelming but I look forward to hopefully more hosting stints in the future to stretch his legs more.
@aRobertsg Completely agree about Beck Bennett’s impression, but Nantz doesn’t have the most distinctive voice.
I thought Sharpe could’ve been a bit lower in the tone, also I could understand him. That’s gonna be a deduction from me.
It was still better than Beck Bennett’s Jim Nantz, which is nitpicky as hell from me.
I didn’t watch this on a full size TV and for whatever reason the videos on this page won’t expand to fullscreen, but does or does not the Weekend Update backdrop look like shower tile?
It looks really really budget for sure
I don’t watch football, but I do watch the news, so I know who all the current football dicks are. I had no idea who Keenan and Jay were supposed to be, so the sketch wasn’t that funny to me. I wish Daryl Hammond would just do a Don Pardo impersonation, either that or he needs to talk louder. I could barely hear him. Couldn’t they have done a little tiny tribute to Pardo? I mean every once in a while they did use him or his voice in some sketches in the past. I watched that first Ariane Grande song, because I’ve never heard her music; and I literally only was able to understand the word ‘everything’ everything else sounded like yodel-gargles, so I skipped the second song. Why do they repeat bad sketches, and why do they take the fun out of what could be good sketches by making them go on until they aren’t funny anymore? I loved the after school special and I need Marvel to make Fancy Ghosts.
Chris Pratt is great on Parks and Rec and in films, but his wife is a better live host that he is.
Awwww Shit! MURDER!!!
Keenan and Jay were NON-current football dicks. Keenan was playing Ray Lewis, who allegedly killed two people (or had them killed) in a stabbing in Atlanta about 10 years ago. See, there’s where the funny comes from.
I thought Weekend Update was hilarious, Jost and Che have good chemistry. As much as it kills me to say this, Chris Pratt just wasn’t very good.
I liked the action figure sketch a lot. Grande didn’t need to be there, but I thought the rest of it worked really well. I also liked NFL Intros, as simple as it was.
Jost may finally show some personality if he gets to interact with Che. We’ll see. I felt bad for Che, because it seemed like he had some nerves on his first nihgt. Pete Davidson was great, obviously. I’d like to have Cecily behind the Update desk, just so we DON’T get more “Girl at the Party” bits. She was funny the first couple times we saw her, but the character was a little too over-the-top dumb last night.
I didn’t enjoy Bad Boys much at all. I spent most of the sketch trying to decide if they were parodying after school specials, or cable access shows, or just 80s sitcoms. And Kyle Mooney has a very “Tim and Eric” delivery on seemingly everything. I hate that.
“Grande didn’t need to be there” – my erection begs to differ, sir.
But otherwise, THIS. I thought Che kicked his delivery around and ruined alot of the jokes, and most of them were just vanilla anyway. Thought the same about Mooney, all those digital shorts are just blending together into the same schtick, pretending to be over-the-top cheesy and bad production value. These two could be the funniest duo on SNL if they keep it fresh and creative, IMO.
Biggest laugh of the night was when the little kid flashed the pistol to get Pratt to “steal” the ball.
I didn’t even want it to start. Terrible. Just terrible.
I never wanted that sketch to end.
Was I the only one who had trouble hearing them speak over the music? Between the introductions and some of the sketches, it seems they had the music mics on 11 and the speaking mics on 4.
I could barely hear what Chris Pratt was singing during the singing/bar skit.
“Sent a picture of my ding-dong to Michelle Obama” FTW.
It wasn’t a bad episode, but it felt really light on the Chris Pratt, which is disappointing.
Pete Davidson is going to be great.
He’s definitely next in line for the Sandler, Fallon, Sandberg role on the show for sure.
How long till Leslie Jones is a featured player ?
I had never heard of her before but damn she was amazing. Sasheer Zamata better work on her game or Leslie Jones will be taking all her screen time before too long.
I thought I heard that she was no longer a writer on the show? Maybe I’m confusing her for someone else or maybe her segments are as a guest writer now like they’re saying is the case with Mike O’Brien.
I wouldn’t mind if Weekend Update was just Pete & Leslie as a couple of depraved New Yorkers looking for love.
Solid episode. I probably laughed more than I did for any 4 or 5 shows combined last year. Pratt was fine, though I feel like they didn’t unleash him like they could have. It meant what they had was strong enough on its own. Pete Davidson will be one of the main stars within a year or 2.
well they had to introduce the new cast. vanessa bayer and Kate McKinnon were background people and they are not background people. i also went “oh, yea chris pratt after he came back towards the end of the episode”
Yeah seemed to me he was absent for almost 40 minutes of the show (introducing musical guests doesn’t count).
“I thought this would be a Woody and Buzz Lightyear thing”. So fat mom paid a shitload for those figures or that cake was pure LSD.
when she said she was going to be in her room and not to bother her, I expected her “Adult” toy to come to life and be the villian lion-o fights
the lack of don pardo’s voice really started off the night in a bad way. cold open was ok. animal hospital was brutal and i dont understand how that skit became a recurring one. overall i give this episode a 6/10 but compared to 99% of last season its more like an 8/10
They had to suck Jeter’s cock because Jeter and SNL are both NYC institutions.
Pardo wasn’t exactly a flamboyant, ‘look at me’ kind of guy. Perhaps a subtle, low-key tribute was appropriate for him.
He worked for NBC for a few decades prior to SNL, perhaps the network itself should produce a less specific special in his honor.
I’m a big Chris Pratt fan, but he was a pretty terrible SNL host
ah he was just nervous, he’ll be better next time
Who could replace freaking Don Pardo? Nobody. Darryl’s voice just blended in to the music and didn’t stand out. Not a criticism, just … it’s that way now.
Its going to take awhile to get used to. Like, 40 years maybe. They did do a brief photo tribute to him, which caused me to get up and make another drink.
Yeah, apart from not being Pardo’s voice, the volume and tone of Hammond’s delivery was pretty indistinguishable from the background music.
I forgot to mention it, but hearing Darrell Hammond and not Don Pardo was very unsettling.
Hammond’s voice had no energy. Pardo’s over the top voice was an unnoticed, yet integral, part of the show’s success. I actually thought Hammond’s choice (if it was one) to go lower key was a mistake. Hopefully, it gets fixed in the next couple of weeks.
I didn’t mind it considering it was Hammond ,it would have been weird if he’d impersonated Pardo like he did back in the day.