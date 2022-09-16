Leonardo DiCaprio has had a pretty quiet year. At the end of 2021, he starred in Don’t Look Up, the satirical apocalyptic comedy that may or may not come true in the coming years, but he has been out of the spotlight for most of 2022. That was, of course, until he decided to (allegedly) dump his 25-year-old girlfriend which did not help the rumors that he is unable to interact with anyone beyond their late twenties.

Still, he has been keeping a low profile, occasionally offering advice to his actor peers and drinking wine. DiCaprio is known for being relatively picky about his movie roles, so it’s not surprising that he took some time off. But Hwang Dong-hyuk thinks that maybe DiCaprio would be open to appearing in season two of Squid Game, which DiCaprio is a fan of.

Even though there aren’t any guest stars in place for the upcoming season, Hwang says that DiCaprio is a fan of the series, so maybe a cameo isn’t off the table. “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2,” Hwang explained at a Netflix press conference this week. “That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.”

DiCaprio hasn’t starred in a TV show since appearing as little Luke Brower in the final season of Growing Pains in 1992. But he has a pretty steady roster of TV and miniseries production credits, so it’s safe to say that he still knows his way around a TV set, and might be willing to play some violent children’s games.

