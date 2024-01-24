Squid Game is Netflix‘s biggest show ever, and it’s not even close. According to numbers provided by the streaming service, over 2.2 billion minutes of the hyper-violent South Korean series were viewed in its first 91 days of release. It’s the only show in Netflix history to cross the two billon mark (in second place is Stranger Things season four with 1.8 billion). The success of Squid Game led to Emmy wins (including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee Yoo-mi), a spinoff reality series, and so much merchandise. Will Squid Game be able to replicate its success in season two? We’ll find out soon. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, including plot details, the cast, and when it’s coming out.

Plot If you somehow don’t know the premise of Squid Game, basically, the show follows 456 contestants who risk their lives in a series of games to win millions of dollars. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is keeping plot details about season two a secret, with a few exceptions. “You know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one,” he told the Hollywood Reporter, “so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.” When Netflix officially renewed Squid Game for season two, Hwang wrote in a letter, “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.” Cast Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) is back, as is Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (Hwang Jun-ho), and Gong Yoo (the Recruiter). Other season one stars, even the dead ones, could return in season two as well. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.