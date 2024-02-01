The wait for more Stranger Things continues. Earlier today, Netflix released a sizzle reel for its 2024 offerings, including new seasons of Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Cobra Kai, and the premiere of movies like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Damsel.

Speaking of MBB, notably absent from the video was Stranger Things. There was only a tiny chance the show would return this year considering that post-strikes production only resumed last month, but now it’s all but official: the fifth and final season of Stranger Things won’t debut until 2025.

It’s not the only big Netflix show coming in 2025. From Deadline:

Ditto for the series that dethroned Stranger Things as Netflix’s most popular series, Wednesday, which is not scheduled to begin production on season two until late April in a new location, Ireland, and breakout new 2023 drama One Piece, which also is yet to start filming on its second season. The list of series that won’t air original episodes in 2024 also includes three popular female-driven series, Sweet Magnolias and ratings juggernauts Ginny & Georgia and Virgin River.

Let’s say Stranger Things returns in mid-2025. That would be three years since season four. Erica is going to be as tall as the giant doll from Squid Game, and just as terrifying. You can watch the 2024 sizzle reel below.

Squid Game, Bridgerton, Rebel Moon: Part Two, The Umbrella Academy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Here’s a look at what’s Next on Netflix in 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/4t6iGNUB5y — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

(Via Deadline)