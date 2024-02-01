stranger things
netflix
TV

Netflix Has An Unfortunate Update For ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

The wait for more Stranger Things continues. Earlier today, Netflix released a sizzle reel for its 2024 offerings, including new seasons of Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Cobra Kai, and the premiere of movies like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Damsel.

Speaking of MBB, notably absent from the video was Stranger Things. There was only a tiny chance the show would return this year considering that post-strikes production only resumed last month, but now it’s all but official: the fifth and final season of Stranger Things won’t debut until 2025.

It’s not the only big Netflix show coming in 2025. From Deadline:

Ditto for the series that dethroned Stranger Things as Netflix’s most popular series, Wednesday, which is not scheduled to begin production on season two until late April in a new location, Ireland, and breakout new 2023 drama One Piece, which also is yet to start filming on its second season. The list of series that won’t air original episodes in 2024 also includes three popular female-driven series, Sweet Magnolias and ratings juggernauts Ginny & Georgia and Virgin River.

Let’s say Stranger Things returns in mid-2025. That would be three years since season four. Erica is going to be as tall as the giant doll from Squid Game, and just as terrifying. You can watch the 2024 sizzle reel below.

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×