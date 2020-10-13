Proving that there’s a crossover between any two shows if you look hard enough (who could forget the Mad Men parody on Sesame Street?), Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor has an unlikely connection to Peppa Pig.

Mike Flanagan’s horror series, currently the most-watched title on the streaming service, includes a breakout performance from nine-year-old actress Amelie Bea Smith, who plays creepy Bly Manor resident Flora. She’s also, as many viewers are just finding out, the voice of everyone’s second favorite kind British pig. (Piglet will always be number one; there is no shame in Peppa Pig finishing a respectable second.)

Bea Smith, who also had a recurring role on EastEnders, is the fourth voice artist to take on the role, following Lily Snowden-Fine, Cecily Bloom, and Harley Bird. Her first episode, “Valentine’s Day,” aired this year. As for Bly Manor, Smith isn’t allowed to watch the show, “because I think I’ll be scared. But I did have to still ask a few questions about how I should play [certain scenes] because I didn’t know much about it.” She might not watch the show, but plenty of others are, and they’re delighted by the Peppa revelation.

Parents can’t escape Peppa even when they’re watching hidden ghosts show.