It also sounds like The Night Agent — a reigning entry in the latest crop of spy series hitting ridiculously high viewing numbers — already has a (non-greenlit) third season in its upcoming repertoire, and perhaps something related is afoot if a certain report is to be believed. Let’s discuss that report first and then move into what might come from The Night Agent‘s second season, which builds upon the story of a government agent job transforming into a most thrilling adventure in the blink of a phone call.

Netflix used to hand out series renewals like streaming sour candy. They have since pulled back on a “throw everything at the wall”-type volume, which is to be expected as various services feel out their places. Plenty of other factors weigh into this more reserved Netflix vibe, so when a renewal swiftly happens, you know they’re very serious about the show in question. That would be The Night Agent, which stars Gabriel Basso and quickly landed in the streamer’s all-time Top 10 TV Seasons list and is currently sitting at number six ahead of a few Bridgerton installments.

Plot

The second-season plot might actually be secondary to the an industry report from Deadline, which recently reported that showrunner Shawn Ryan achieved the rare feat of “sign[ing] a big, four-year overall deal,” which is “[s]aid to be in the eight-figure range with generous guarantees, has been described as ‘pretty remarkable’ in the current economic environment'” with Netflix. This deal has reportedly opened the door for a third-season The Night Agent writing room ahead of an official green light. Deadline’s Nellie Andrea further suggests that this deal “also would allow Netflix to easier scale up The Night Agent into a franchise with potential spinoffs that have been rumored” for over a year. Yep, stay tuned for possible spin off news (move over Queen Charlotte).

To get back to the second-season happenings, however, The Night Agent will continue with (at least a trio of) characters established in Matthew Quirk’s same-named novel with Gabriel Basso in the lead as Peter. This followup season, as well, will move past that book into uncharted territory (and Netflix has been careful not to spill too much of this season in its 2024 sizzle reel).

That is to say, the second season will move out of being D.C. based as Peter officially moves into the Night Action program. Much of the action has been revealed to take place in New York City and Thailand (where HBO’s The White Lotus and FX’s Alien series have both been hot and heavy in production this year). Gabriel Basso has also revealed that there will be “some unfinished business” with Hong Chau’s White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr, who was struck by gunshot in the first season finale. Whether she will be prosecuted and convicted for her traitorous position remains to be seen.

What seems more likely is that Peter will have a whole new learning curve while moving into his new job role, which should be more rewarding than sitting in a basement near a phone at night. The above report about a third season, however, would mean that he will grow accustomed to those duties, and perhaps Luciane Buchanan’s Rose (who will appear in the second season) will figure into his future plans, too.

Cast

In addition to Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau, new cast members include Brittany Snow as Peter’s more experienced partner in the Night Action program. Louis Herthum will be on hand as a global-strings puller who employs an ex-Marine fixer portrayed by Berto Colon, and actors Arienne Mandi and Teddy Sears will be along for the new ride.

At present, Netflix has not revealed whether Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, Amanda Warren, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, and/or Fola Evans-Akingbola will return in real time or flashbacks, respectively.