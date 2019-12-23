Despite not being on network television for years, The Office seems as popular as ever. You might even be streaming its holiday episodes as you enjoy the last few days of 2019, or even while you’re reading this article. But the demand for more Office content means that a reboot is likely inevitable. And according to one executive, there’s an idea

Bob Greenblatt, the former NBC Entertainment chairman, was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about his career and his new job at WarnerMedia, which involves launching its HBO Max streaming service. And one thing Greenblatt made clear is that he would like to do a remake of The Office. More importantly, he says that Greg Daniels, who created the American version, has an idea for how to actually make it work.

I was talking to [series creator] Greg Daniels four years ago about rebooting The Office, way before this. He wants to do it and actually has an idea for it.

There’s already a Friends remake in the works at HBO Max, as that’s been described as a goal of Greenblatt’s as well. He was quoted as saying they’re “taking about it,” so playing the hits with an Office reboot certainly tracks here, too.

Perhaps the bigger news is that a reboot may be on HBO Max, not NBC’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service. That service had talked about an Office reboot earlier this year, but the executive quoted taking about Daniels’ desire to make a reboot now works for HBO Max, not NBC. That would make it two separate streaming services that want an Office reboot to happen. And, as Greenblatt said, the service that has the existing show’s streaming rights would be able to actually make it happen.