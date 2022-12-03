The second season of The White Lotus hasn’t been as over-the-top as the first. But it is arguably hornier. And it can still swing big. The fifth episode concluded with a, well, very interesting choice. Even its first episode featured quite a large surprise: A gigantic prosthetic dong worn by Theo James’ cocky financier Cameron. The size of James’ fake Malcolm Gladwell turned a lot of heads. It even shocked James, partly because he had requested that his faux-dong be of average girth.

James stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday, where the subject of Cameron’s package — which he casually reveals mere feet away from Aubrey Plaza’s Harper, the wife of his college pal Ethan (Will Sharpe) — inevitably came up. In his conversations with makeup designer Rebecca Hickey, James wanted something more modest.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting,'” James told host Jimmy Fallon. “‘He needs to be Regular Joe, ’cause the scene’s… you know, it’s not about the pee-pee — it’s about power play and sex. It’s about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means and all that kind of stuff.’ And she says, ‘I got you. I got you. Regular Joe.'”

Alas, Regular Joe was not what James got. “We get to set and she’s got, like, a hammer or something,” James explained. “I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field. The thing is ginormous. And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, ‘That’s… average, is it?'” He added, “It was nine inches flat and about four inches wide. We were like, ‘What the hell is that?'”

Back in November, James told Entertainment Weekly that the scene was initially as excessive as the size of the willy. “The original derivation of it, it’s kind of full-frontal, if you know what I mean. We shot that and it felt too much, too aggressive,” he told them. “What we came to is a bit more opaque, and that’s exactly what Mike does so well. You’re never sure a hundred percent of the characters’ intentions.”

You can watch James talk about his prop ween below. The White Lotus airs new episodes on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday nights at 9pm.

(Via EW)