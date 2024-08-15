Here’s everything we know about season 3 of the Mike White-created series, including plot details and the cast.

It’s going to be a busy 2025 for HBO . Next year will have new seasons of The Last of Us, The Righteous Gemstones, The Gilded Age, The Sex Lives of College Girls, And Just Like That, and Euphoria ( maybe ), along with the premieres of It prequel Welcome to Derry and Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms . But the most anticipated show — at least for the Carrie Coon and Walton Goggins diehards (me) out there — might be The White Lotus .

Plot

Walton Goggins won’t reveal anything about The White Lotus season 3 (other than the hotel fees), but Mike White has spilled a few details.

The White Lotus creator teased that while “the first season kind of highlighted money” and “the second season is sex,” the Thailand-set third season will be “a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality.” He also told Entertainment Weekly that “it’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

On the Little Gold Men podcast, Carrie Coon confirmed the premise of the season. “[White] had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death,” she shared. “So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified.”

Cast

In season 3, the world’s best job belongs to Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Scott Glenn, and Blackpink’s Lisa (who will be credited as Lisa Manobal).

“It’s pretty new to me, but I think it’s similar to shooting music videos,” the singer told Elle about her acting debut. “I’m excited for my fans to see it.”

We don’t know who anyone is playing, although there will be “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.” The one exception is Natasha Rothwell, who is returning as spa manager Belinda from season 1.

Jennifer Coolidge won’t be back for… reasons.