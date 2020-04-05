A ‘Tiger King’ Star Claims Netflix Will Release A New Episode This Week

The people simply can’t get enough Tiger King, and now one notable figure from the Netflix show says more is on the way. Jeff Lowe, a big cat enthusiast featured on the show, says at least one more episode of the wild docuseries is in the works and may be here sooner than you’d think.

The New York Post reported Saturday night that Lowe claims a new episode of Tiger King is coming, and Netflix is filming for a release that may come in a matter of days. Appearing, strangely, in a video tweeted by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, Lowe says he will be in a new episode.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the ‘Tiger King’ show on Netflix. Thanks for watching our show,” Lowe said in the video. “Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.” Lowe ends the video with some coronavirus advice — telling Turner to “stay safe, and put your mask on.”

Lowe apparently got connected with Turner after the show was mentioned on his wife Kourtney’s podcast, Holding Kourt. The original run of the docuseries was seven episodes, all of which came out in mid-March. And though it was years of filming in various locations to get the full story, quite frankly it very much ended in medias res, so to speak, as (spoilers) its star remains in jail while others who appear to be involved in some shady dealings remain free. Lowe, one of those very shadowy figures who takes over the zoo once run by Joe Exotic, actually saying more Tiger King is coming probably means something is in the works, and he certainly seems willing to appear on camera again.

Variety reported that Netflix did not comment on the potential for another episode, so it’s initially unclear if this very tight production schedule could actually work and there will be a new episode by week’s end. Netflix did recently release a reunion episode of a similar hit, Love is Blind, so it’s not completely outside the box to go back to the well on what works. There’s also plenty of reasons to be skeptical, though, given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has essentially shut down production on TV and movies around the world, especially in the United States. Given what we learn about Lowe in the series it’s more than reasonable to remain skeptical of it all until new Tiger King actually pops up on Netflix, but we’ll keep you posted.