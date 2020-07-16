If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Fatal Affair (Netflix movie, Thursday) — Get ready for heavy Fatal Attraction and Obsessed vibes with this cautionary tale full of melodrama. Nia Long stars as a wife (Ellie) with a “perfect marriage” to Stephen Bishop’s Marcus, but of course, temptation strikes because (I guess) she’s bored, and the passion has faded. Enter David (portrayed by Omar Epps), who lures Ellie into a passionate encounter, and although her conscience strikes at the last possible moment, it’s far too late to get rid of him.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix series, Thursday) — From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, a group of young singles are ready to get awkward off the dating apps with the help of an elite Indian matchmaker who digs into ambitions and astrological charts.

Killer Camp (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — This new reality-game show parks eleven strangers at Camp Pleasant, where they’re informed that they’re actually in attendance at Killer Camp. Not ideal!

Labor Of Love (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Kristi’s down to the final selection and must introduce two men to her family and pick the one with whom she’ll become a parent.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Musical performance from The Chicks

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate, Luke Combs

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Alex Rodriguez

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Demi Moore, Paul Scheer, KALEO